Cross River records new COVID-19 case, NCDC activates response but urges calm

Health authorities activate response measures after Cross River State records a new COVID-19 case, the first officially reported in the state since 2022.

Health authorities activate response measures after Cross River State records a new COVID-19 case, the first officially reported in the state since 2022.

Cross River State records its first COVID-19 case since 2022 involving a 53-year-old expatriate, as NCDC activates response measures and assures residents there is no cause for panic.

Cross River State confirmed a single COVID-19 case involving a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate working in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

The patient is in stable condition and responding to treatment at the state’s designated isolation centre.

The NCDC and state health authorities have activated emergency response measures, including contact tracing and surveillance.

Officials say there is no evidence of widespread transmission and urged residents to remain calm while observing preventive measures.

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There was a quiet stir in Cross River State on Tuesday night after health authorities confirmed a new COVID-19 case, the first officially recorded in the state since 2022. Still, officials say there is no reason for panic, even as emergency response measures have already been activated.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in a statement released late Tuesday, confirmed that the patient has been isolated and is currently receiving care in line with national treatment guidelines.

“The patient is in stable condition and responding to care,” the agency stated.

Earlier in Calabar, the State Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, provided more details about the case. According to him, the patient is a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate working in a company in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

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Calabar's State Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk

“The confirmed case involves a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate who arrived in Nigeria about a month ago and works in a company at Akamkpa Local Government Area,” Ayuk said.

He explained that the patient initially presented with mild symptoms and was later admitted to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where samples were taken and the infection confirmed.

“The patient is currently receiving care at the state’s designated isolation and treatment centre and is responding well to treatment,” he added.

Ayuk also noted that authorities chose not to announce the case immediately, saying they waited until diagnostic protocols were completed to avoid misinformation. Even so, he reassured residents that the situation remains under control.

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“The state is safe. There is no cause for alarm, but we must all play our part in preventing the spread,” Ayuk said.

Following confirmation of the case, the NCDC said response measures were immediately activated in collaboration with the Cross River State Ministry of Health and development partners.

“Following confirmation of the case, the Cross River State Ministry of Health, in coordination with NCDC and with support from partners, has activated response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, and infection prevention and control,” the statement read.

University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where samples from the confirmed COVID-19 patient were collected.

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Health authorities also said all identified contacts are being monitored closely, with no signs of further spread so far.

“All identified contacts are being followed up appropriately, and there is no evidence at this time of widespread transmission,” the NCDC added.

The State Epidemiologist, Inyang Ekpenyong, described the development as an outbreak by definition, explaining that even a single confirmed case is enough to trigger emergency protocols.

“With even a single confirmed case, it qualifies as an outbreak, and that is why we immediately activated the Emergency Operations Centre,” she said.

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Cross River State health officials addressing the public after confirming a new COVID-19 case in the state.

Ekpenyong added that rapid response teams have already been deployed to Akamkpa Local Government Area. Contact tracing and line-listing of exposed persons are also ongoing, especially within the virus’s incubation period of two to 14 days.

She noted that this is the first officially recorded COVID-19 case in Cross River since 2022, adding that low visibility of infections in recent years may be linked to vaccination coverage and the possibility of mild or unreported cases.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Jonah Offor, also commended the coordination between the state government and partners, including the World Health Organisation.

WHO State Coordinator, Olatunde Rebecca, stressed the need for continued vigilance, particularly around misinformation and complacency.

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“COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces. Preventive measures such as hand hygiene, use of face masks, and physical distancing remain critical,” she said.

Rebecca added that work is ongoing to determine the specific strain involved in the current case, in collaboration with national authorities.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Ekpo Bassey, noted that the state has improved its outbreak response capacity in recent years, which helped in early detection and quick containment of the case.

Meanwhile, the NCDC maintained that Nigeria’s surveillance systems remain active and effective.

“We continue to maintain routine surveillance for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. The detection of this case reflects that these systems remain functional and responsive,” the agency said.

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Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case in February 2020, triggering a nationwide response. Although cases have dropped significantly since then, public health experts say occasional infections are still expected due to global travel and ongoing virus circulation.