Showmax Is Shutting Down After 11 Years Despite Recent $3B Investment

Bad news for users of popular streaming platform Showmax which has announced plans to discontinued its services.

In an email sent to subscribers on March 5, 2026, Showmax stated that after a review, the board took the decision to discontinue the streaming service product in the near future. The decision, they said, reflects their focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.

"Dear valued Customer,

We’re writing to inform you of an important update regarding Showmax.

Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future.

This decision reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.

Importantly, at the moment there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time.

We understand that this news may raise questions. Showmax subscribers are a priority for us, and we are working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition when the time comes. We will share further details well in advance, including timelines and any future steps, should they be required.

Streaming remains central to our strategy. We will continue to invest in premium content, technology innovation and partnerships to deliver the best possible entertainment experience to our customers.

Thank you for your continued support.

Kind Regards,

MultiChoice Team"