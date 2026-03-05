Age verification required
Showmax Is Shutting Down After 11 Years Despite Recent $3B Investment
Bad news for users of popular streaming platform Showmax which has announced plans to discontinued its services.
In an email sent to subscribers on March 5, 2026, Showmax stated that after a review, the board took the decision to discontinue the streaming service product in the near future. The decision, they said, reflects their focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.
"Dear valued Customer,
We’re writing to inform you of an important update regarding Showmax.
Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future.
This decision reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.
Importantly, at the moment there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time.
We understand that this news may raise questions. Showmax subscribers are a priority for us, and we are working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition when the time comes. We will share further details well in advance, including timelines and any future steps, should they be required.
Streaming remains central to our strategy. We will continue to invest in premium content, technology innovation and partnerships to deliver the best possible entertainment experience to our customers.
Thank you for your continued support.
Kind Regards,
MultiChoice Team"
This shutdown will bring an end to 11 year long operation of the streaming platform, which was launched in August 2015 as a flagship product of South Africa's Multichoice, who is the parent company of popular satellite TV services DSTV and GO TV.
Showmax was created to be a premium content streaming service that offered African a wide catalogue of original content from MultiChoice studios. The platform also entered into a content licensing agreement with American network HBO to syndicate its content, while also giving filmmakers a platform to reach a wider market.
In February 2024, MultiChoice relaunched a revamped version of Showmax in partnership with NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, using the technology behind the Peacock streaming service.
However, despite a $300M dollar investment in tech and content production, the new Showmax still failed to hit subscribers growth target.
In October 2025, French media giant CANAL+ completed its takeover of the MultiChoice group with a 93% controlling stake valued at $3B thus giving them control of DSTV, GO TV, and Showmax.
After the acquisition, CANAL+ reportedly embarked on a cost-saving effort to reposition the company for profitability in the near future.
During an investor call earlier this year, Canal+ Chief Executive Officer Maxime Saada said Showmax had not been commercially successful and that a decision on its future would be taken soon.
The decision to discontinue the streaming service is a major step in the company's cost-saving efforts.