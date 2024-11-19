The Best Korean Sunscreens to Try Right Now With No White Cast

Compared to Western sunscreens, which often focus primarily on UVA filters, many Korean sunscreens contain both UVA (Ultraviolet A) and UVB (Ultraviolet B) filters which give you double the sun protection. We cannot stress how important using sunscreen in your everyday skincare routine is. We love K-beauty sunscreens because a lot of their formulas not only protect your skin from UV rays but also hydrate and brighten your skin. While some sit well under makeup and don’t cake up on your skin or melt.

Additionally, all of the Korean sunscreens on this list have SPF 30 and above which is the safest route to take when it comes to sunscreens. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, we need to use sunscreens that are at least SPF 30 and above for ultimate broad-spectrum protection.

Here’s our list of the best Korean sunscreens, all with SPF 30 or higher, for ultimate protection without the dreaded white cast.

Overall Best: Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36

This lightweight sunscreen from Innisfree provides broad-spectrum SPF 36 protection and a soft, dewy finish, ideal for most skin types, including normal, combination, dry, and oily. Its chemical formulation with active ingredients like avobenzone and homosalate defends against both UVA and UVB rays, while added green tea, cica (centella asiatica), and sunflower seed oil hydrate, calm, and soothe the skin.

The formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, even on darker skin tones. It also serves as a hydrating base for makeup, making it a great choice for makeup wearers and everyday wear. Price: ₦55,639. Where To Buy: Shop Nigeria Desertcart.

Best Affordable: ETUDE Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF 50+

ETUDE’s Sunprise Sun Milk offers high SPF 50+ protection in a budget-friendly formula that’s particularly well-suited for oily and sensitive skin. The formula combines physical UV filters (zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) that sit lightly on the skin without clogging pores. Its airy, matte finish makes it perfect for those who prefer a more subdued look without any shine, and it layers comfortably under makeup. This sun milk also contains soothing botanical extracts like aloe vera, acai berry, barbados cherry extract which offer additional antioxidant benefits.

This sunscreen can also double as a moisturiser for those who want to simplify their routine. A little goes a long way with this sunscreen because of its watery texture and it also has a slightly fresh fragrance. Price: ₦14,500. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria.

Best Sunstick: Abib Quick Sunstick Protection Bar SPF 50+

This sunstick from Abib is convenient for on-the-go applications, especially when you need a quick top-up throughout the day. With SPF 50+ broad-spectrum coverage, it’s designed for seamless application without disturbing makeup.

The stick’s lightweight formula contains ceramides and squalane, which lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier, making it a fantastic option for dry skin types. Despite its solid form, it glides smoothly across the skin, leaving no white residue, which makes it ideal for a natural, invisible finish. Price: ₦22,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop.

Best for Face: Neogen Dermalogy Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Neogen’s airy sunscreen is beloved for its SPF 50 broad-spectrum coverage combined with a light, refreshing texture. This sunscreen is especially effective for combination and oily skin, offering enough sun protection without a greasy finish. It contains over 20 natural ingredients such as damask rose, aloe vera, raspberry extracts, evening primrose and many others. It also contains porous powder which helps to control oil production on the skin. So, despite its long list of ingredients, it doesn’t leave you looking oily.

Additionally, it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals or active ingredients that could cause sensitivity like alcohol, AHAs and BHAs, mineral oil, silicone, sulfates and the like. This sunscreen also has a citrus, herbal scent for those who like light fragrance in their products. Price: ₦30,000. Where To Buy: Shop Ziliah.

Best for Dry Skin: Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sun Cream SPF 50+

Round Lab’s Birch Juice Sun Cream is a hydrating dream for dry skin. Its creamy formula, enriched with birch sap and hyaluronic acid, deeply nourishes and replenishes moisture, ensuring your skin feels hydrated and comfortable all day. Despite its rich texture, this SPF 50+ sunscreen doesn’t leave a white cast or feel heavy. What most people love about this sunscreen is that it not only protects your skin from the sun, but it also clears up any existing sunburn, inflammation, acne, and even eczema.

The hydrating ingredients also promote a subtle glow, which dry skin types often crave. This makes it an excellent choice for those who struggle with dryness and need a sunscreen that doubles as a light moisturiser. This is an all-in-one sunscreen that you would appreciate in your skincare routine. Price: ₦12,350. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4.

Best for Under Makeup: SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum

This SKIN1004 sun serum combines the soothing benefits of centella asiatica with SPF 50 protection in a lightweight, serum-like formula. Its water-gel texture is incredibly refreshing and works well under makeup without pilling or creating a greasy look. Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient, providing intense hydration while keeping your skin balanced.

This sunscreen is especially beneficial for sensitive skin, as centella asiatica calms inflammation, leaving you with a smooth, even canvas for makeup application. Price: 16,800. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop.

Best for Sensitive Skin: Beauty of Joseon Relief Sunscreen

Inspired by the beauty secrets of Korea’s Joseon dynasty, Beauty of Joseon’s Relief Sunscreen is one of the most raved about products on TikTok. It contains 30% rice extract and probiotics, this sunscreen not only protects your skin from UV rays but also nourishes it as well. What makes it stand out is its skin-calming properties.

Probiotics help balance the skin’s microbiome, reducing inflammation and redness, while rice extract works to brighten and hydrate. It’s perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Price: 21,500. Where To Buy: Shop tosnigeria.

Best for Hydration: Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel

For those who dread the sticky, suffocating feel of traditional sunscreens, the Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel is a top pick. Formulated with eight types of hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen is like a drink of water for your skin. It has SPF50+ and PA++++ protection, shielding you from both UVA and UVB rays. Its water-based formula is lightweight and spreads like a dream and its gel-like consistency makes it perfect for oily or combination skin types, but dry skin will also appreciate the intense hydration.

Another bonus? This sunscreen has niacinamide and centella asiatica extract, which help brighten the skin, soothe irritation, and strengthen your skin barrier. Due to its watery texture it does not pill which makes it a great base for makeup. Price: 17,700. Where To Buy: Shop 24eleven.