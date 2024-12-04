5 Ways to Make Your Bed More Comfortable

After a long day, there’s nothing better than coming home and sinking into bed after your skincare routine. The bedroom should be your escape from the world. The issue? When you’re finally ready to relax, and yet you find yourself tossing and turning, unable to sleep. If this sounds like a nightly struggle, maybe it’s time to rethink your sleep setup.



A proper snooze-inducing setup goes way beyond just closing your eyes and hoping for the best. Along with a quality mattress, small touches like a mattress topper, a weighted blanket, and soft sheets can set the perfect tone for a restful night. Here’s a roundup of the coziest essentials that will turn your bedroom into the sanctuary it’s meant to be.

1. Memory Foam Mattress Toppers

Transform your sleep experience with the Esorae Memory Foam Mattress Topper, designed to cradle you into relaxation. Featuring temperature-reactive memory foam, this topper adapts to your body’s curves, relieving pressure points and ensuring that every inch of you feels supported.



Whether you're dealing with neck pain or simply craving the plush comfort of a luxury sleep setup, this topper is all about upgrading your rest. Say goodbye to tossing and turning and hello to a peaceful night’s sleep. Perfect for anyone ready to take their bedroom game to the next level!





Price: ₦123,625 – ₦172,000. Where to buy: Shop Esorae

2. Quilted Blanket/Duvets

Price: ₦60,000 – ₦70,000. Where to buy: Shop Esorae



There’s nothing better than wrapping yourself up like a shawarma after a long day, and this king-size Quilted Blanket is perfect for the job. Designed with premium fillings—think down, feather, or hypoallergenic alternatives—it’s all about giving you warmth without the weight. The intricate stitching adds a polished look to the bedroom, and it’s breathable, so this way I’m comfortable without being hot.

3. Throw Blankets

Price: ₦55,000 – ₦60,000. Where to Buy: Shop Vivano.



As much as I love my duvet, there are nights when I just want something lighter, and that’s where this Cotton Throw Blanket comes in. It’s the perfect middle ground—soft, cozy, and just the right weight for those warmer nights when you still want to feel wrapped up. The cotton feels breathable but warm enough to keep you comfortable. Plus, it adds a touch of effortless style to the bed or couch. Whether you're binge-watching a show or winding down after a long day, this throw is the perfect go-to for that extra bit of comfort.

4. Linen Bedsheets

Price: ₦12,000.00 – ₦230,000. Where to Buy: Shop Vivano.



Ever since I started using linen bedsheets, I can’t imagine going back. The Ixora Deluxe Linen Collection is my current favourite—it’s made from 400-thread-count cotton with this sateen finish that gives it a soft, slightly shiny look. They feel so good against your skin, and I love how durable they are—no pilling or fading, even after multiple washes.



I usually go for plain colours, and these have so many good options, like White, Mint, or Steel Grey. The fitted sheet stays snug on my 6” x 6” bed thanks to the deep 15” pockets, and you can even get a full set with a duvet cover and matching pillowcases if you want everything to match. Just a heads-up: use a mild detergent and avoid bleach to keep them looking and feeling amazing. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your bedding, I’d totally recommend these—they’re so worth it!

5. Scented Candles