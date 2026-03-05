Dele Momodu: I Lost $500,000 to a Ghana Restaurant

Ovation publisher Dele Momodu has revealed he lost over $500,000 on a Ghana restaurant venture, after customs held his $60,000 equipment order at Tema port for nearly four years.

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, has revealed that he lost more than $500,000 after launching a restaurant business in Accra, Ghana, describing the experience as one of the most costly lessons of his entrepreneurial career.

Momodu made the disclosure on the Building Wealth With Femi podcast, hosted by Femi Rogers, in an episode that has recently resurfaced and sparked conversation online despite being released nine months ago.

“I opened a restaurant business in Accra Ghana, and I lost half a million dollars. I paid $60,000 to import my custom made utensils from South Africa in 2006. They goods arrived at Tema Port in 2007, but they were not released until 2010.”



Speaking on the dangers of diversification, the media mogul said the failed venture taught him that spreading investments across unfamiliar industries, particularly ones the investor does not fully understand, carries risks that can wipe out capital before the business ever finds its footing.

"People always think that diversification means you will make more money. No, unless you are very lucky, you can lose all your money while trying that," he said.

The restaurant, which he named the House of Ovation, was launched with considerable ambition. Momodu said he hired top chefs, invested in premium equipment, and built what he described as a compelling concept. But a combination of factors brought the venture to its knees before it could find its footing.

The most damaging blow came from a logistics nightmare that unfolded over nearly four years. In October 2006, Momodu paid $60,000 to a South African company to manufacture customised industrial kitchen equipment, including plates, cutlery, refrigerators, and other essentials. The goods arrived at Tema port in Ghana in January 2007. They were not released to him until 2010.

"You can imagine… a lot of things perished in that container", he said.

Beyond the port delays, Momodu acknowledged that he had ventured into territory he did not fully understand. "Maybe I went into a business I did not quite understand, and also the environment was not ready for my ambitious vision," he said.

The admission has resonated widely, particularly among Nigerian entrepreneurs and business owners who have attempted cross-border expansion into other African markets, where regulatory and logistical hurdles can quietly drain capital before a business has a chance to prove itself.

Momodu has since remained focused on the Ovation brand, which he built into one of Africa's most recognised lifestyle and celebrity publications.