Techloy hosts panel on AI and the future of work, bringing together industry leaders and its growing global community

Techloy is a global technology product platform delivering insights, analysis, and updates on the latest in consumer tech, AI, gaming, and the products shaping modern life for founders, investors, IT professionals, enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the tech industry.

Techloy hosted a panel discussion titled “Will AI Replace Our Jobs or Make them Better?”

On Friday at 4:00 PM (WAT), convening industry leaders and members of its global tech community to examine one of the most urgent questions shaping the future of work. The event also marked the official launch of the Techloy community, a new initiative designed to bring together people around the world who are deeply interested in technology and its impact.

The session featured Fu’ad Lawal, co-founder of Archivi.ng, and Marcos Valera, Go-To-Market Manager at ElevenLabs. The conversation explored how artificial intelligence is already reshaping hiring, productivity, and workplace expectations.

The event opened with remarks from Loy Okezie, founder of Techloy, who reflected on the company’s journey and its mission to build a platform that informs, connects, and empowers a global audience interested in technology and innovation.

Throughout the discussion, speakers emphasised that AI is less about replacement and more about transformation.

“I think in general, AI doesn’t make people lazy by itself. It basically exposes people,” said Marcos Valera. “We are always going to have lazy tendencies. So, the hungry ones, the people who want to work get ten times sharper, while the lazy ones become ten times more obvious.”

Fu’ad Lawal highlighted how AI is already shifting expectations in the workplace, particularly for early-career talent.

“A lot of my expectations for interns today have become what I used to expect from junior associates,” Lawal said. “We might not get to know the broader impact of AI on jobs, but it’s already affecting how we hire.”

Beyond the insights, the panel underscored Techloy’s growing role as a hub for a new kind of tech community; one that is globally minded, forward-looking, and deeply engaged with how technology shapes everyday life. Attendees included professionals, founders, and enthusiasts united by a shared interest in understanding and participating in the future of technology.

The launch of the Techloy community signals the beginning of a broader effort to create more spaces for conversation, learning, and connection. This panel is the first of many events that will be hosted for members, as Techloy continues to build a community where people can engage more deeply with the ideas, trends, and people shaping the tech ecosystem.

The session is part of Techloy’s broader effort to create meaningful conversations around innovation, culture, and the real-world impact of emerging technologies.

As AI continues to evolve, Techloy remains committed to providing a platform where critical questions are explored, diverse perspectives are shared, and a global community can engage with the ideas shaping tomorrow.

About Techloy

Techloy is a global technology product platform delivering insights, analysis, and updates on the latest in consumer tech, AI, gaming, and the products shaping modern life for founders, investors, IT professionals, enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the tech industry.