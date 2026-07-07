Many indigenous Nigerian fruits that were once common are becoming increasingly difficult to find due to deforestation, urbanisation and changing farming practices

Many indigenous Nigerian fruits that were once common are becoming increasingly difficult to find due to deforestation, urbanisation and changing farming practices

Many indigenous Nigerian fruits are becoming increasingly difficult to find due to deforestation, urbanisation and changing farming practices. Here's a look at 12 local fruits that are slowly disappearing.

12 indigenous Nigerian fruits are becoming increasingly rare due to habitat loss and urban development.

Fruits like Ogogo, Ugiri, Ubene, Pepper Fruit and Monkey Kola were once common childhood snacks across many communities.

Deforestation, climate change and reduced cultivation are major reasons these fruit trees are disappearing.

Conservation and increased cultivation could help preserve these important indigenous fruits for future generations.

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Many Nigerians grew up climbing trees, buying fruits from roadside sellers, or picking them fresh in the village. But today, many of those fruits are becoming harder to find.

Urbanisation, deforestation, climate change, and changing farming habits have pushed several indigenous fruit trees closer to disappearing from everyday life. While some can still be found in rural communities and local markets during their season, younger Nigerians have never even seen or tasted many of them.

Here are 12 indigenous Nigerian fruits that are slowly disappearing.

12 indigenous Nigerian fruits that are slowly disappearing. 🧵



If nothing is done to increase the cultivation and preservation of these fruits, they may go extinct. 💔



Pay attention!!!! pic.twitter.com/7XetZF29bv — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) July 5, 2026

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1. Black tamarind

Unlike the common tamarind, this local variety is becoming increasingly scarce. It has a sweet and sour taste and was a favourite childhood snack in many parts of Nigeria.

2. Hog plum (Ogogo)

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Known as Ogogo in some communities, hog plum has a juicy, tangy flavour. It grows on tall trees but is now less common because many of the trees have been cut down for development.

3. Bush mango (Ugiri)

Popular for both its fruit and seeds, bush mango is highly valued across southern Nigeria. Its seeds are used to prepare soups, while the fruit itself is enjoyed fresh when in season.

4. Rose apple

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This bell-shaped fruit has a crisp texture and a mild, refreshing taste. Although it still grows in some areas, it's becoming increasingly rare in many Nigerian communities.

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5. Mbembe (Wild black plum)

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Mbembe is a seasonal fruit enjoyed in parts of southern Nigeria. Its sweet taste makes it popular among children, but the trees are becoming harder to find.

6. African bush pear

Also known in some places as African pear or "ube," this fruit is commonly roasted or softened in warm water before eating. Despite its popularity, habitat loss has reduced the number of wild trees.

7. Yellow monkey kola

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This bright yellow fruit is known for its slightly sweet taste and nutritional value. It was once common in local markets but is now far less available than before.

8. Bush cherry (Ubene)

Ubene produces small fruits with a unique flavour and is found mainly in forested areas. As forests continue to shrink, so do the trees that produce it.

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9. Tropical almond (Ebelebo)

The tropical almond tree grows across many tropical regions, but indigenous varieties known locally as Ebelebo are no longer as common as they once were.

10. Red monkey kola

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Closely related to the yellow variety, red monkey kola is rich in nutrients and has long been eaten as a healthy snack. However, fewer trees are being cultivated today.

11. Pepper fruit (Dennettia)

Pepper fruit has a spicy taste and is often eaten fresh or used in traditional medicine. It remains popular in parts of southeastern Nigeria but is gradually becoming less common.

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12. African walnut (Tetracarpidium conophorum)

African walnut is widely known for its nutritious seeds, which are usually boiled before eating. Although still available in some regions, production has declined due to habitat destruction and reduced cultivation.