‘You'll die if you cheat, but God forgives men?’ — Rita Edochie blasts wedding MC over viral marriage advice
Veteran actress Rita Edochie criticised a wedding MC over viral comments suggesting God forgives cheating husbands but wives who cheat would "die and run mad."
She argued that if infidelity is considered a sin, it should be judged equally regardless of gender.
Her reaction has added to ongoing conversations online about double standards in marriage and relationships.
Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has slammed a wedding MC over comments he made about infidelity, describing the remarks as a glaring example of gender inequality in Nigerian society.
Edochie shared the video on her Instagram page on Monday, expressing outrage over what she heard.
In the clip, which was in Igbo, the MC addressed a couple identified as Thomas and Mirable at what appeared to be a marriage-related event. He told the wife that if her husband travelled for months and she cheated on him, she would "die and run mad," before asking her to say "Amen."
When he turned to the husband, however, his tone shifted entirely. He told Thomas that if he cheated on his wife, God would forgive him because he did not do it intentionally.
The contrast drew immediate outrage from Edochie.
"I am very angry this morning, and I pray this is just a joke and content," she wrote.
Edochie argued that if men are routinely excused for infidelity on the grounds that they are "polygamous by nature," women deserve the same grace and forgiveness.
"If men can be excused because they are 'polygamous by nature,' then women deserve the same grace, the same mercy and the same forgiveness. Enough of this gender inequality," she wrote.
She said society has long operated with one standard for men and another for women, noting that unfaithful men are often described as acting out of weakness while women who commit the same offence are condemned and told they no longer deserve their homes.
"If infidelity is a sin, then it is a sin for both. If forgiveness exists, then it should not be reserved for one gender. Justice that favours men while crushing women is not justice; it is witchcraft," she added.
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She concluded that accountability, mercy, and dignity must apply equally regardless of gender, adding that "a principle is only a principle when it applies to everyone."
Rita Edochie is a Nollywood actress and the wife of veteran actor Pete Edochie. She has previously spoken publicly about infidelity within her own family, giving her remarks on the subject a weight that extends beyond commentary.