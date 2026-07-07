‘You'll die if you cheat, but God forgives men?’ — Rita Edochie blasts wedding MC over viral marriage advice

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"I am very angry this morning, and I pray this is just a joke and content," she wrote.

Edochie argued that if men are routinely excused for infidelity on the grounds that they are "polygamous by nature," women deserve the same grace and forgiveness.

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"If men can be excused because they are 'polygamous by nature,' then women deserve the same grace, the same mercy and the same forgiveness. Enough of this gender inequality," she wrote.

Rita Edochie issues a stern warning [Instgram/Ritaedochie]

She said society has long operated with one standard for men and another for women, noting that unfaithful men are often described as acting out of weakness while women who commit the same offence are condemned and told they no longer deserve their homes.

"If infidelity is a sin, then it is a sin for both. If forgiveness exists, then it should not be reserved for one gender. Justice that favours men while crushing women is not justice; it is witchcraft," she added.

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She concluded that accountability, mercy, and dignity must apply equally regardless of gender, adding that "a principle is only a principle when it applies to everyone."

Rita Edochie is a Nollywood actress and the wife of veteran actor Pete Edochie. She has previously spoken publicly about infidelity within her own family, giving her remarks on the subject a weight that extends beyond commentary.

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