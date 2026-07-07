'Burna Boy bought his Grammy award,' Brymo alleges in new interview

According to Brymo, Burna Boy offended him, and he intends to fully have his pound of flesh as their beef continues.

Brymo insists that he would never name-drop Burna Boy in his music, as he doesn't consider him to be that important.

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The singer claimed that Burna Boy bought his Grammy award, and he revealed he had been offered the chance to also purchase a BET award for $10,000.

This is the latest escalation in the beef which started in 2023 between the two stars after Brymo accused Burna Boy of plagiarising his songs.

In an interview on the digital media platform NotJustOkay, musician Brymo shared some thoughts on his issues with award-winning megastar Burna Boy. Brymo insisted that Burna Boy's name would never appear in his song, as he doesn't consider him that relevant.

"I was surprised that he's flying so far, and he didn't realise how mediocre that was. I shouldn't be that important. I told him in the tweet, and I told him in the Bae U interview as well that his name will never appear in my songs," Brymo shared his thoughts on the viral 2023 Burna Boy freestyle where he sang "hustle so you no go fall off like Brymo".

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Brymo, who is one of Nigeria's most revered songwriters and vocalists, added that he doesn't consider Burna Boy to be at his level and that he doesn't care if he has won a Grammy because he believes the award was bought.

"Your name will never appear on my songs ever. You were given a Grammy; what is my concern? It was bought. I have been told to pay $10,000 before for a BET award," he added in Pidgin English and Yoruba as he questioned whether Burna Boy can write, sing, and perform. He also added that the Port Harcourt-born singer has offended him and he intends to take full revenge.

🚨Brymo Speaks on Burna Boy’s “Hustle make you no fall off like Brymo” Lyric via Notjustverses 🤯



“I was surprised that he is flying so high and he did not realize how mediocre how that was. I should be that important.

I told him your name no go ever appear for my song.



You… pic.twitter.com/mKb1HbYelo — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) July 7, 2026

Since 2023, Burna Boy and Brymo have been at loggerheads in a beef that started when Brymo alleged that two songs - 'City Boy' and 'I Told Them,' off Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them' were sampled from his unreleased project 'Macabre', which he claims were privately fed to the Grammy winner.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Brymo accused Burna Boy of sending thugs to harm him, while also accusing Afrobeats megastars Davido and 2Baba of harbouring hate towards him.

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Burna Boy takes a swipe at Brymo as their beef continues

Burna Boy replied in a November 2023 rehearsal freestyle where he sang, "hustle make you no go fall off like Brymo".

Since then, both stars have continued to trade words with Burna Boy mocking Brymo for "making Yoruba proverb music" while Brymo recently fired at him and the rest of the Afrobeats big three to stop trying to be the biggest pop stars and go do something new with their careers.