Meet the Feierstarters - Creators building Communities and Shaping Culture

Nightlife today is no longer just about where people go to unwind. It has evolved into a space where communities are formed, and culture is actively shaped. Across Nigerian cities, music, movement, and shared energy bring people together, turning nights out into moments of connection and belonging.

At the centre of this evolution is the Jägermeister Feierstarter initiative, a movement designed to empower a new generation of community leaders who ignite culture from the ground up. Feierstarters are known for mobilising their peers, creating experiences that bring people together. With the backing of Jägermeister, they are given the creative freedom and support to build authentically, nurture their influence, and strengthen the communities around them.

In Lagos and Abuja, creatives like the OJ Twins ( Olamide OJ and Tomiwa OJ )and Zumnan are redefining what nightlife can be. Each represents a different city and audience, yet they share a common purpose: creating intentional experiences that reflect the spirit of their communities and give people a true sense of belonging.

What follows is an open conversation about passion, purpose, and the power of shared experiences — exploring how thoughtfully curated spaces can shape confidence, spark collaboration, and turn nightlife into a platform for connection rather than just entertainment.

1. Let’s start at the beginning. How did your journey into culture, nightlife, or community-building begin, and what first pulled you into creating experiences for people?

OJT: Our journey started from being observers before we became creators. Growing up in Lagos, culture wasn’t something you watched from a distance; it was something you lived every day. Music, fashion, street energy, nightlife, and community all blended naturally. We noticed how people were always searching for spaces where they could truly belong, express themselves, and feel seen. That need pulled us in. We didn’t start out trying to “host events”; we started by bringing people together intentionally. Creating experiences became our way of shaping moments that felt real, organic, and deeply connected to the city we come from.

Z: I’ve always been someone who enjoys a good time, whether that’s a night out or just being with friends. At some point, I decided, why not expand that, create moments with other people and give them experiences that feel real. What really pushed me was noticing a gap. No one was really creating experiences tailored for Gen Z’s. That’s what led me to create MAD, which has now grown into one of the largest Gen Z community in Abuja.

2. At what point did you realise that what you were doing went beyond events and had the power to shape culture and bring people together?

OJT: The turning point was when people stopped talking about the event itself and started talking about how it made them feel. When attendees began forming friendships, collaborations, and even communities long after the night ended, we realized this was bigger than parties. We saw how intentional spaces could influence taste, confidence, and creative expression. That’s when it became clear that we weren’t just organizing moments. We were contributing to culture and creating platforms that allowed Lagos young adults to connect, grow, and be inspired.

Z: Recess has completely reshaped nightlife and entertainment in Abuja. What started as a simple idea, a midweek break that turns Wednesdays into the highlight of the week, has now become the most consistent weekly event in the city and one of the biggest cultural movements in Abuja. For me, Recess has left a massive footprint on the city’s culture, elevating talents, dance, music culture, and thereby shaping the community in a way beyond just the event. Everyone in Abuja knows Wednesdays are for Recess. People now plan their entire weeks around it. And it’s evolved so much that even people who visit from other states and countries know they have to experience “Recess” when they’re in Abuja.

3. When planning an event, what comes first for you — the people, the energy, or the story? How do you bring that idea to life in a way that connects emotionally?

OJT: The people always come first. Everything else flows from that. Once you understand who you’re creating for, the energy and story naturally take shape. Most times, we ask ourselves: “How do we want people to feel when they walk in and when they leave?” From the sound selection to lighting, space design, and programming, every detail is intentional, as there has to be an emotional connection that comes from authentic reflections and experiences from the people. That’s how you create moments that don’t just entertain but stay with people.

Z: The experience is always the focal point of everything I create, and every minute detail is designed to support that feeling. The key for me is that the people are always the stars. When you center everything around the community, the experience becomes personal, and that’s what truly makes it powerful. That’s how I’ve been able to create moments that go beyond every event.

4. How has being part of the Jägermeister Feierstarter movement supported what you’re building, and what makes this collaboration different from other partnerships you’ve had?

OJT: The Jägermeister Feierstarter movement has been about trust and alignment. It’s not just to support its belief in the vision. What makes this collaboration different is that we’re encouraged to build from our truth, not adjust our identity to fit a brand. Jägermeister understands culture from the inside out and gives us room to experiment, scale, and push creative boundaries while staying authentic. This kind of partnership doesn’t just amplify what we’re doing, but rather strengthens it.

Z: Being part of the Jägermeister Feierstarter movement has definitely given me more momentum. Jägermeister trusts the vision and allows me to execute it in a way that feels authentic, and that freedom allows me to push boundaries, elevate experiences, and explore my creativity in new ways, while keeping the community at the center. Beyond that, Jägermeister also gives me the platform to create more opportunities and empower other creatives like me to continue to dream and create, which is truly remarkable.

5. How do you balance your creative vision with the support of Jägermeister to create Feierstarter experiences that feel authentic and inclusive?

OJT: For us, the balance comes from shared values. Our creative vision is rooted in inclusivity, culture, and community impact and Jägermeister respects that foundation. We collaborate openly, ensuring that every experience feels true to both the brand and our audience. There’s no forced messaging. Instead, we focus on creating environments where people feel welcome, free, and energized. That’s what keeps the experiences authentic and allows the community to fully own them.

Z: Jägermeister champions dreaming big, being bold, and being yourself. Everything about the brand feels so intentional, and aligns naturally with what Gen Z believes in and how we live our lives. Because of that, bringing Jägermeister into anything I do never feels off. That cultural freedom elevates my creative vision forward and allows every experience to remain authentic, inclusive, and true to the community I’ve built.

6. What motivates you to keep building during challenging moments, and what has been your biggest learning experience so far?

OJT: What keeps us going is “Purpose”. Knowing that what we’re building gives people a sense of belonging, opportunity, and inspiration makes the hard moments worth it. The biggest lesson we’ve learned is that “Growth isn’t linear”. Challenges are part of the process, especially when you’re trying to do something meaningful. Staying consistent, adaptable, and community-focused has taught us that impact matters more than perfection.

Z: I would say the key for me is having my Vision locked in my mind, 24/7. Entertainment is generally extremely dynamic, and curating experiences in this highly stimulated generation is even more challenging because it’s tricky cutting through all the noise and staying relevant. But being authentic is honestly the most under-rated superpower. I’ve learned that your success isn’t directly tied to someone else’s. Believe in yourself and your vision, no matter what and stay locked in till you see it visualize.

7. What’s next for you within the Feierstarter journey, and how can your community expect to continue engaging with what you’re building?

OJT: What’s next is expansion, not just in scale, but in depth. We’re focused on creating more intentional experiences that merge nightlife, culture, and community impact. The Feierstarter journey with Jägermeister is evolving into a platform that supports creatives, highlights local talent, and continues to tell authentic Lagos stories. Our community can expect more immersive experiences, stronger collaborations, and spaces that continue to push culture forward while staying grounded in who we are.

Z: The journey has been incredible so far. We’ve pushed the culture beyond events and elevated experiences people genuinely connect with. We’ve created memories that live with the community, and that’s only the beginning. Now it’s about pushing boundaries even further, exploring creativity from new angles, and creating spaces where more people experience something special every single time. What I’m looking forward to the most is working with Jägermeister to create more opportunities and support more dreams of young creatives and help them bring their visions to life.

Feierstarters are proving that when creativity, trust, and community come first, nightlife becomes more than a night out. As the Jägermeister Feierstarter movement continues to evolve, more young culture-shapers are finding space to build, connect, and lead with intention. For those ready to start something of their own, follow @JagermeisterNigeria on social media to stay updated on upcoming opportunities and ways to bring bold ideas to life and be part of shaping what nightlife can become next.

