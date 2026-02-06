Bay Ice Launches the Halo Collection and Welcomes Nonye Udeogu as Friend of the Brand

“Her Time. Her Story.” introduces Bay Ice Halo a women’s timepiece designed for confidence, poise, and presence. Bay Ice, the luxury watch and lifestyle brand known for fashion-forward designs and premium craftsmanship, today announces the release of the Halo Watch under its campaign platform “Her Time. Her Story.” As part of the launch, Bay Ice also proudly welcomes Nonye Udeogu (@thisthingcalledfashionn)—the Nigerian fashion creator behind ThisThingCalledFashion—as a Friend of the Brand.

Nonye’s appointment marks a new chapter in Bay Ice’s women-focused storytelling: celebrating women who are building their legacy with intention, grace, and consistency—what the brand describes as “her Halo moment.” “Halo is for the woman who doesn’t wait for her moment—she steps into it,”. “Nonye represents that spirit. Her style is intentional, her journey is inspiring, and her presence is effortless. This partnership is a natural alignment.”

Designed as an everyday signature that still feels elevated, the Bay Ice Halo Watch pairs a softly contoured oval silhouette with a wave-pattern embossed dial, luminous hands, and a slim Japan Miyota GL22 movement. The watch is offered with a 316L stainless steel bracelet or an African leather strap, with quick-release lugs for easy styling.

The collection is available in both Plain Jane and VVS natural diamond bezel options, giving customers a choice between understated minimalism and a higher-luxury statement.

Key Features (Halo Watch)

316L stainless steel case and case back

Strap options: 316L stainless steel bracelet (14mm) or African leather

Quick-release lugs

Wave-pattern embossed dial with applied index metal markers

Dome mineral glass with coating

Luminous hands

Water resistance: 5ATM (50m)

Movement: Japan Miyota GL22 slim series

Bezel options: Plain Jane or VVS natural diamonds (full cut)

Availability

The Halo Collection is available from Friday, January 30, 2026, through Bay Ice retail and direct orders.

About Bay Ice

Bay Ice is an African-owned luxury watch and lifestyle brand committed to raising the standard for modern African luxury through design, craftsmanship, and culturally rooted storytelling.



