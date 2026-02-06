Advertisement

Bay Ice Launches the Halo Collection and Welcomes Nonye Udeogu as Friend of the Brand

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 18:22 - 06 February 2026
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

“Her Time. Her Story.” introduces Bay Ice Halo  a women’s timepiece designed for confidence, poise, and presence.

Bay Ice, the luxury watch and lifestyle brand known for fashion-forward designs and premium craftsmanship, today announces the release of the Halo Watch under its campaign platform “Her Time. Her Story.”

As part of the launch, Bay Ice also proudly welcomes Nonye Udeogu (@thisthingcalledfashionn)—the Nigerian fashion creator behind ThisThingCalledFashion—as a Friend of the Brand.

Advertisement

Nonye’s appointment marks a new chapter in Bay Ice’s women-focused storytelling: celebrating women who are building their legacy with intention, grace, and consistency—what the brand describes as “her Halo moment.”

“Halo is for the woman who doesn’t wait for her moment—she steps into it,”. “Nonye represents that spirit. Her style is intentional, her journey is inspiring, and her presence is effortless. This partnership is a natural alignment.”

Designed as an everyday signature that still feels elevated, the Bay Ice Halo Watch pairs a softly contoured oval silhouette with a wave-pattern embossed dial, luminous hands, and a slim Japan Miyota GL22 movement. The watch is offered with a 316L stainless steel bracelet or an African leather strap, with quick-release lugs for easy styling.

Advertisement

The collection is available in both Plain Jane and VVS natural diamond bezel options, giving customers a choice between understated minimalism and a higher-luxury statement.

Key Features (Halo Watch)

  • 316L stainless steel case and case back

  • Strap options: 316L stainless steel bracelet (14mm) or African leather

  • Quick-release lugs

  • Wave-pattern embossed dial with applied index metal markers

  • Dome mineral glass with coating

  • Luminous hands

  • Water resistance: 5ATM (50m)

  • Movement: Japan Miyota GL22 slim series

  • Bezel options: Plain Jane or VVS natural diamonds (full cut)

Advertisement

Availability

The Halo Collection is available from Friday, January 30, 2026, through Bay Ice retail and direct orders.

Media & Orders:support@shopbayice.com | Adamujr10@gmail.com

About Bay Ice

Bay Ice is an African-owned luxury watch and lifestyle brand committed to raising the standard for modern African luxury through design, craftsmanship, and culturally rooted storytelling.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
African Cinema’s Surge Shows 3 Films Chase the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2026
Movies
06.02.2026
African Cinema’s Surge Shows 3 Films Chase the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2026
Bay Ice Launches the Halo Collection and Welcomes Nonye Udeogu as Friend of the Brand
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Bay Ice Launches the Halo Collection and Welcomes Nonye Udeogu as Friend of the Brand
Meta Gives Its AI‑Generated Video Feature “Vibes” an App of Its Own
Technology
06.02.2026
Meta Gives Its AI‑Generated Video Feature “Vibes” an App of Its Own
A First Listen Ranking of the Top 5 Songs on Shoday’s ‘Hybrid’
Music
06.02.2026
A First Listen Ranking of the Top 5 Songs on Shoday’s ‘Hybrid’
Birthday prayers and wishes [DALL-E2024]
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
150+ Birthday Prayers and Wishes to Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special
The Surprising Way You Can Be a Better Friend Even on Your Exhausted Days
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
The Surprising Way You Can Be a Better Friend Even on Your Exhausted Days