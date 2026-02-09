Bad Bunny Just Took Over the Super Bowl Halftime Show: All the Highlights

Bad Bunny makes history at Super Bowl LX. See the full setlist, surprise guest cameos, and top highlights from the first solo Spanish-language halftime show.

Bad Bunny went all out for his Super Bowl performance, as we expected.

The Puerto Rican superstar used the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show to make history, delivering a performance that blended global hits, Latin pride, surprise guests, and a clear political message about love, identity, and inclusion.

Here’s everything that went down during Bad Bunny’s headline-making halftime show.

The Opening: Straight Into Party Mode

The Halftime Show with Bad Bunny began at 8:20 p.m EST

Bad Bunny kicked things off without easing the crowd in. He launched directly into “Tití Me Preguntó,” setting the tone for a high-energy, Spanish-first performance. From there, the set moved quickly through fan favourites including “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Eoo,” “Monaco,” “Baile Inolvidable,” and “Nuevayol.”

The pacing was quite intentional, as there were no long breaks or unnecessary talking moments. This was hit after hit, built for a global audience that already knows the words.

A Star-Studded Stage, Before the Guests Even Arrived

Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and more join Bad Bunny in his house

Even before the first surprise appearance, we had a lot of stars in his house. As the show kicked off, names and faces like Jessica Alba, Karol G, Young Miko, Cardi B, and Pedro Pascal appeared, reinforcing the night’s central idea of being a celebration of Latin culture across music, film, and pop culture.

Lady Gaga Makes the First Big Entrance

Bad Bunny brings out Lady Gaga for a stylish Super Bowl halftime show.

The first official guest of the night was Lady Gaga, who joined Bad Bunny on stage early in the set. The pairing was unexpected but effective, drawing one of the loudest reactions of the night. Their moment together deliberately leaned into spectacle and performance, fitting neatly into the show’s larger flow.

Ricky Martin Brings the Emotional Peak

Ricky Martin sings "Lo que le pasó a Hawaii" at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show

Lady Gaga brought the surprise, while Ricky Martin was the emotional core.

Bad Bunny invited the Puerto Rican icon on stage to perform one of the most emblematic songs from Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The moment landed hard both musically and politically, because both artists share a history beyond music, having previously stood together during protests against former Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló.

It was one of the night’s most powerful scenes, and also one of the least expected guests to see Bad Bunny bring out. Two generations of Puerto Rican artists, sharing the Super Bowl stage, singing in Spanish, with the world watching.

A Parade of Flags and a Clear Message

Midway through the performance, Bad Bunny shifted the focus from hits to symbolism. Flags from across Latin America and the wider Americas filled the stage as he delivered a simple but pointed message: hate is best answered with love and inclusion.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love”



Bad Bunny closed his performance with every counties flag united together ❤️#SuperBowl



pic.twitter.com/szpKxZ5dZe — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 9, 2026

In a year already charged with political tension, the moment was obviously intentional and impossible to miss.

The Full Setlist, For Your Playlist

By the end of the show, Bad Bunny had run through an impressive list of songs, blending old favourites with newer material. The full halftime set included:

Tití Me Preguntó





Yo Perreo Sola





Mía





Monaco





Safaera





I Like It





The Blackout





The Move





Nuevayol





Baile Inolvidable





DTMF



A Sneaker Debut to Close Things Out

Bad Bunny wearing the adidas BadBo 1.0 at the Super Bowl LX Press Conference 🐰🏈 @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/4qT8Y5Y7nr — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) February 6, 2026

As if the music and symbolism weren’t enough, Bad Bunny also used the moment to debut his latest adidas collaboration: the BadBo 1.0 sneakers. The shoes made their first public appearance during the press conference and later at the show.

A Halftime Show That Lived Its Hype?

Bad Bunny came into the Super Bowl halftime show with sky-high expectations, and he met them head-on. From the first song, his energy never dipped.



The set moved quickly, the transitions made sense, and nothing dragged. Guest appearances landed without hijacking the show, and the crowd stayed with him all the way through.