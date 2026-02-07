Advertisement

Amavi Sol Sets the Tone for Love With Debut Single “Íhúgbá”

Pulse Mix 17:11 - 07 February 2026
A poet at his core, Amavi Sol’s work centres emotional truth and lived experience through reflective songwriting, carried by a warm sonic atmosphere.
Amavi Sol presents “Íhúgbá,” a new Afro-soul single rooted in love, honesty, and emotional clarity. Calm and reflective in tone, the song explores love not as spectacle, but as something  real, grounding, and life-affirming. 

Íhúgbá draws from the Igbo idea of pleasant turns and bright possibilities, and is inspired by  the quiet beauty of finding a companion who feels like home. With warmth at its core and  passion in its delivery, the song invites listeners to sit with feeling and bask in it. 

Blending soulful expression with gentle Afro-influenced rhythms, Íhúgbá creates a sound that  feels intimate, human, and timeless. It is a record suited for reflective moments, quiet nights,  and joyful celebrations — spaces where emotion is allowed to breathe and move freely.

“Afro-soul and Afrobeats continue to show the world a softer, more human side of Nigeria — one rooted in depth and emotional honesty,” says Creative Director of the Amavi Sol project,  Tony Usidamen. “Íhúgbá is a contribution to that story — music that carries warmth and  culture, and reflects the beauty of emotional expression within contemporary Nigerian sound.” 

Íhúgbá is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Listen here:

Spotify / Apple Music: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/amavisol/hgb 

Amavi Sol is an emerging Afro-soul artist creating emotionally grounded music that explores the full human experience — love, joy, pain, loss, connection, and the quiet strength it takes to keep going. Rooted in honesty rather than spectacle, his sound blends soulful expression with gentle Afro-influenced rhythms, creating records that feel intimate and expansive.

A poet at his core, Amavi Sol’s work centers emotional truth and lived experience through reflective songwriting, carried by a warm sonic atmosphere. He represents a new wave of  African artistry focused not on excess, but on feeling — music meant to be lived with, both in  stillness and in celebration. 

Íhúgbá marks his debut official release.

