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Pictures: See how everyone showed up in pairs at 2026 Twins Day Festival

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:06 - 13 August 2026
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Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
It was difficult to tell the pairs apart when twins took over Twinsburg, Ohio, in the United States, recently, to mark the annual Twins Day Festival.
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  • Twins turned up in matching outfits and hairstyles for the annual celebration in Twinsburg, Ohio.

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  • See some of the standout looks and memorable moments as twins gathered in pairs.

  • The 2026 Twins Day Festival embraced an ’80s theme with colourful outfits and coordinated styles.

Themed “Totally Two-bular!”, the festival saw pairs of twins fill the city in matching hairstyles, outfits and even matching vibes.

The event brought together different generations of twin siblings who joined others to connect, socialise and celebrate their unique bond.

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This year’s theme took inspiration from the 1980s, with twins encouraged to embrace the decade’s bold fashion and pop culture. From neon tracksuits and shoulder pads to big hair and colourful accessories, many pairs went all out with their coordinated looks.

The festival has a long history in Twinsburg. It began in 1976 when a group of residents planning the city’s participation in America’s bicentennial celebration decided to dedicate a day to twins. It latter grew into an annual celebration featuring food booths, live music, talent shows, dance exhibitions and parades.

Over the years, the festival has attracted thousands of twins and multiples from across the United States and beyond. Guinness World Records also recognises it as the largest annual gathering of twins in the world.

With identical outfits, striking poses and plenty of double takes, this year’s festival once again lived up to its reputation.

Take a look at some of the most interesting pictures from the 2026 Twins Day Festival.

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Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue

 

Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
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Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
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Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
Twins pose for a portrait at the 2026 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. Photo: Vogue
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