Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Watford congratulate Isaac Success on Super Eagles return vs Libya

Isaac Success Watford congratulate forward on Super Eagles recall after 19-month absence

Watford are pleased that Isaac Success will wear the green and white after a long time out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Success Isaac play Isaac Success will make a stunning return to the Super Eagles after a long time (Watford)

Premier League outfit Watford have congratulated their forward Isaac Success for earning a recall to the national team after an absence of 19 months.

The 22-year-old was included the 24-man list released by Gernot Rohr for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader clash against Libya.

Isaac Success stats

The invitation comes after Success last featured for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against Senegal in March, 2017 which ended in a draw at the Hive Stadium in London.

Isaac Success play Isaac Success is set to make his second appearance for the Super Eagles (Watford)

 

Since his last appearance for the Super Eagles the team has gone on to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and were knocked out in the group stage.

Watford Stats

Watford congratulated Success on his latest achievement on their official Twitter account.

The club posted a message in reply to the tweet by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which announced the official team list.

Success Isaac play Isaac Success has been in good goalscoring form for Watford (Watford)

The message said, "Congratulations to #watfordfc forward @SuccessIsaac, who has been called up to the Nigeria squad!"

Success has been in good form for Watford this season especially in the Carabao Cup where he scored in encounters against Tottenham Hotspur and Reading.

Isaac Success play Success Isaac scored his second goal of the season against Tottenham (Watford)

The Super Eagles take on Libya on in Uyo on Saturday, October 13 before they travel abroad to take on Libya in the second leg scheduled for Tunisia.

Before he returns to the Super Eagles fold, Success is expected to be in action when Watford host AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, October 6 in their last game before the international break.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others for AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya
Isaac Success Watford boss hails striker for scoring against Reading
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward returns to training at Watford
Henry Onyekuru, Isaac Success Super Eagles stars score in pre-season games
Isaac Success Watford forward scores 2nd goal of the season in League Cup defeat to Tottenham
Isaac Success Watford forward ready to give more after 2nd goal
Isaac Success Watford striker scores first goal of the season
Brown Ideye, Success Isaac Nigeria duo relegated with Malaga
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward joins Malaga on loan
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward to save Malaga

Football

"The referee brings back bad memories," said Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti of Hungarian Viktor Kassai.
Football Ancelotti unhappy with Hungarian referee for Liverpool game
Harry Kane has set his sights on emulating Lionel Messi's goal-scoring heroics
Football Kane plans to emulate Messi's goal spree
France's World Cup winning captain Hugo Lloris is fit to return to the Tottenham line-up for the first time since the end of August
Football Lloris only bright spot on Pochettino's horizon
Vahid Halilhodzic has returned to France where he will manage the Nates, the club where he played for five seasons.
Football Nantes fire Cardoso and hire former Japan coach Halilhodzic
X
Advertisement