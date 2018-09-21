news

According to new reports, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will now have to travel to Tunisia and face Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers scheduled for October.

Libya are due to host the Super Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers but cannot in front of their home supporters due to FIFA ban caused by continued political instability.

Pulse Sports earlier reported that the Super Eagles will take on Libya in Algeria but a recent development means that the Mediterranean Knights have shifted the location.

According to Complete Sports, the game on Monday, October 15 will now hold in Tunisia, not the earlier proposed Omar Hamadi Stadium in Algeria.

No reason was given for the sudden change of venue by the Libyan Football Federation or coach Adel Amrouche who hails from Algeria and hoped to get his home crowd to support his team.

It is not yet certain if the Stade Chedly-Zouiten in Tunis where Libya defeated Seychelles 5-1 will be used for the encounter against the Super Eagles.

Libya leads the group with four points after a draw against South Africa in their last group E encounter.

The Bafana Bafana are ahead of the Super Eagles with one point as all three teams can still qualify for the tournament in Cameroon.