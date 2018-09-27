Pulse.ng logo
Isaac Success scores in Watford Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham

Isaac Success Watford forward scores 2nd goal of the season in League Cup defeat to Tottenham

Isaac Success was again among the goals in the cup competition but could not save Watford from defeat to Tottenham.

Isaac Success play Two games two goals in the Carabao Cup for Isaac Success (Watford)

Super Eagles forward Isaac Success scored his second goal of the season for Waford in their 4-2 loss on penalties to Tottenham Hotspur in a Carabao Cup fixture played on Wednesday, September 26.

Success scored his first goal of the season in the previous round fixture against Reading which ended in a 2-0 win for Watford at the Madjeski Stadium.

Isaac Success stats

The 22-year-old forward returned t the starting line up named by Premier League Manager of the Month Javi Gracia.

play Isaac Success has scored his second goal of the season against Tottenham (Watford)

Success who has found game time in the Premier League very difficult to come by took his opportunity to impress the manager in the cup competition.

After a goalless first half Success gave Watford the lead at the Wembley Stadium in the 46th minute converting a ball through to him from Kiko.

Dele Alli restored parity when he converted a penalty after Christian Kabasele was sent off and while Erik Lamela.

play Isaac Success will hope to be in action against Arsenal (Watford)

 

thought he had won it, Etienne Capoue scored in the 89th minute to send the game into a shootout.

Success scored his penalty kick as the first taker for Watford but they missed two while Tottenham converted all to advance to the next round.

Watford Stats

Since his return to England, Success has been hailed by Gracia following his impressive performances for the Hornets and the Nigerian forward will hope to get game time when Watford travel to face Arsenal in a Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 29.

