news

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi is still missing as coach Gernot Rohr has recalled Isaac Success back in the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya.

The Super Eagles face Libya in a doubleheader in the matchday Three and Four of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

For the game, Mikel who has not played for the Super Eagles since after the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still missing from the squad list announced on Monday, October 1 while Watford forward Success has been recalled.

Success has not been with the Super Eagles since his debut in the 1-1 draw against Senegal in a friendly game in March 2017 .

Returnees

There is also a return for Moses Simon who did not make the Super Eagles squad for the 2018 World Cup because of injury and Shehu Abdullahi who was absent from national team duties during the last international break in September, also because of injury.

William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi who did not play during the last international break because of injury are also back in the squad.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is the only home-based professional.

Nigeria host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, October 13 with the return scheduled for the 18,000 –capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday, October 16 .

Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo, who was in Seychelles and scored against Liberia in a friendly last month, is omitted.

All invited players are to report in the Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday, 8th October 2018.

Super League squad for Libya game

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche FC, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nasr FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England)