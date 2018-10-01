Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya

Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others for AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya

Nigeria host the first leg in Uyo on Saturday, October 13 with the return scheduled for Tuesday, October 16.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others for AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya (Twitter/John Ogu )

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi is still missing as coach Gernot Rohr has recalled Isaac Success back in the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya.

The Super Eagles face Libya in a doubleheader in the matchday Three and Four of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

For the game, Mikel who has not played for the Super Eagles since after the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still missing from the squad list announced on Monday, October 1 while Watford forward Success has been recalled.

Isaac Success play Success has not played for the Super Eagles since a friendly game against Senegal in March 2017 (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

 

Success has not been with the Super Eagles since his debut in the 1-1 draw against Senegal in a friendly game in March 2017.

Returnees

There is also a return for Moses Simon who did not make the Super Eagles squad for the 2018 World Cup because of injury and Shehu Abdullahi who was absent from national team duties during the last international break in September, also because of injury.

Moses Simon play Simon is back with the Super Eagles after missing the World Cup because of injury (Twitter/@OgaNlaMedia)

 

William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi who did not play during the last international break because of injury are also back in the squad.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is the only home-based professional.

Nigeria host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, October 13 with the return scheduled for the 18,000 –capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday, October 16.

Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo, who was in Seychelles and scored against Liberia in a friendly last month, is omitted.

All invited players are to report in the Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday, 8th October 2018.

Super League squad for Libya game

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche FC, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nasr FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet

Related Articles

2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya coach Adel Amrouche calls up 22 players for Super Eagles clash
2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles to face Libya in Tunisia
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Twitter Nigeria celebrate ‘national treasure’ Ahmed Musa after impressive performance
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles did just enough to take 3 points in AFCON 2019 qualifier
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Libya in Uyo for AFCON 2019 qualifiers
AFCON 2019 Super Eagles players react to first win of qualifiers
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles win in AFCON 2019 qualifier
Liberia Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watch
Jamilu Collins, Kelechi Nwakali Rohr hands Super Eagles debut to 2 players
Super Eagles Nigeria move up one place in new FIFA Ranking

Football

Abrahim aleyat and kalu-orji
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya coach Adel Amrouche calls up 22 players for Super Eagles clash
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his players are hurting more than others after recent defeats
Football Some 'care more than others' about Man Utd crisis - Mourinho
The much-travelled Giuseppe Rossi has escaped a ban after testing positive for dorzolamide
Football Former Italy striker Rossi avoids doping ban
Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt limped off in the opening game of the season at Bayern and his injury problems continue as he misses Tuesday's Champions League game against Manchester City
Football Injured Hoffenheim captain Vogt misses Man City clash
X
Advertisement