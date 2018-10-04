news

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar celebrated his hattrick over Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League with his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.

The 26-year-old Brazilian star put in an outstanding performance as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain beat Red Star Belgrade 6-1 in the second group game of their campaign.

For his hat trick, he was rewarded with the match ball and he took to his official Instagram account to show off the latest addition to his collection through a picture with his model girlfriend.

Neymar and Marquezine have made their relationship very public since they both attended the Paris Fashion show .

Neymar records

Neymar set two records in the game for Paris Saint Germain against Red Star Belgrade.

His hattrick made it 30 goals for Neymar in the UEFA Champions League and equalled the highest ever by a Brazilian in the competition held by AC Milan icon Kaka.

He also became the first player to score two free kicks in one game since Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo did for Real Madrid in 2009.

After a 3-2 loss to Liverpool in their opening game, Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Red Star Belgrade lifts them to third ahead of their doubleheader against Italian Serie A side Napoli.