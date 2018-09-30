A known fashion jock, Neymar was at the show which also had top models like Cara Delevingne in attendance.
The 26-year-old was pictured in an Off White hat, filming and enjoying the show as he gets his mind off football.
He wore a white jacket and compliment his dress up with a pair of designer glasses.
Neymar was on the scoresheet just the previous night in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-1 over Reims in Ligue 1 to maintain their 100% start in the league.
Alves who is out injured and has not played this season was also at the show with his partner.