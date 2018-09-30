Pulse.ng logo
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar enjoyed front-row view at an Off White Spring Summer show on Thursday, September 27 at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week alongside teammate Dani Alves and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.

The 26-year-old was pictured in an Off White hat, filming and enjoying the show as he gets his mind off football.

He wore a white jacket and compliment his dress up with a pair of designer glasses.

Neymar was on the scoresheet just the previous night in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-1 over Reims in Ligue 1 to maintain their 100% start in the league.

Alves who is out injured and has not played this season was also at the show with his partner.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

