Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar enjoyed front-row view at an Off White Spring Summer show on Thursday, September 27 at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week alongside teammate Dani Alves and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.

A known fashion jock, Neymar was at the show which also had top models like Cara Delevingne in attendance.

The 26-year-old was pictured in an Off White hat, filming and enjoying the show as he gets his mind off football.

He wore a white jacket and compliment his dress up with a pair of designer glasses.

Neymar was on the scoresheet just the previous night in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-1 over Reims in Ligue 1 to maintain their 100% start in the league.

Alves who is out injured and has not played this season was also at the show with his partner.