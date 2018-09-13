Pulse.ng logo
Paris Saint-Germain join Jordan Brand for new Nike away jersey

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 champions join forces with Jordan Brand for brilliant new kit

Check out the new Paris-Saint Germain brand of jerseys unveiled by Nike and Jordan Brand for the 2018/19 season.

  Published:
Jordan Brand Paris Saint-Germain play Star players Mbappe, Neymar model the new Paris Saint-Germain jersey (Nike)

Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain have joined forces with the Jordan Brand and international sportswear giants Nike to release a new collection of jerseys and attire collection.

The Jordan Brand as the name same suggests is owned by legendary Basketball star Michael Jordan in collaboration with Nike.

Jordan Brand and Paris_Saint-Germain play Paris Saint-Germain have launched a partnership with the Jordan Brand (Nike)

Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand

The Jordan Brand is progressing and getting international recognition especially as after partnering with the French team Basketball team.

The new material for Paris Saint-Germain comes after they unveiled the home kit for the new season.

Speaking about the new merchandise in a statement on the Nike official website, Jordan stated that he is delighted to know that his brand is progressing to the next level with superstars such as Neymar set to wear the attire.

Jordan Brand and Paris_Saint-Germain play Michael Jordan says he is happy star players like Mbappe and Neymar will wear the Jordan Brand (Nike)

 

He said,  “I can’t wait to see PSG and my guy Neymar rocking the Jumpman. Every time I visit Paris, I feel like there’s more energy for Jordan in the city. Putting the Jumpman on PSG is going to take it to another level.

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit.”

Jordan Brand and Paris_Saint-Germain play The new Paris Saint-Germain third and fourth kit is a collaboration between Nike and Jordan Brand (Nike)

 

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also hailed the collaboration as he stated that the club and the Jordan Brand share the same values.

He said, “The partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand reflects the ambition of both brands to combine style, performance, and innovation.

Jordan Brand Paris Saint-Germain play The new PSG jersey will debut in the UEFA Champions League (Nike)

 

We share many values with Jordan Brand, which is known worldwide for its sporting heritage and exciting contemporary designs. We believe it is a partnership which will excite our fans, help us to reach new audiences and enhance our global reach.”

The new material by Jordan sees his logo replacing the tower in the PSG crest and the superstar says that the possibilities of the collaboration are exciting as the released attire will serve as the third and fourth strip even after the release of the away kits.

Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain play The new material from Jordan Brand is the fe first collaboration with a football team (Nike)

 

“We’re excited to unite these two passionate communities by putting the Jumpman on the chest of Paris Saint-Germain to continue fueling the energy for sport and style globally.” 

The Jordan Brand x Paris Saint-Germain collaboration is available in stores and is expected to be debuted in their UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool on Tuesday, September 18.

