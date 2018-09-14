news

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo aims to score his first goal for his new side in their next Italian Serie A game against Sassuolo.

Ronaldo has not found the back of the net in his first three games against Chievo Verona, Lazio, and Parma.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

The 33-year-old was not in action in the international break for Portugal in their fixture against Croatia and Spain.

The Portugal star has been in training for the entire during of the break building his fitness for the game against the minnows.

Juventus have been able to make do without their new record signing scoring as they sit comfortably on top of the table in Italy after three wins in their opening games.

Ronaldo has been showing off his scoring skills in training and on multiple occasions took to his official Instagram account to post pictures in preparation for the encounter.

They, however, have a tricky tie before they begin their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Ronaldo who has been the top scorer in the Champions League for the past three seasons will aim to break his Juventus goalscoring duck before the tournament starts.

Following his £100m move to Juventus , Ronaldo is yet to score and has a better opportunity in front of his home supporters.

He scored 450 goals in 438 appearances and his reputation of finding the back of the net and is adjusting to his new teammates.

Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates take on Sassuolo on Saturday, September 15.