Cristiano Ronaldo aims for Juventus first goal vs Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo aims to find the back of the net for the first time for Juventus.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo has not scored for Juventus since his move from Madrid (Getty Images)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo aims to score his first goal for his new side in their next Italian Serie A game against Sassuolo.

Ronaldo has not found the back of the net in his first three games against Chievo Verona, Lazio, and Parma.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

The 33-year-old was not in action in the international break for Portugal in their fixture against Croatia and Spain.

play Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored in three games for Juventus (Omnisport)

 

The Portugal star has been in training for the entire during of the break building his fitness for the game against the minnows.

Juventus have been able to make do without their new record signing scoring as they sit comfortably on top of the table in Italy after three wins in their opening games.

Ronaldo has been showing off his scoring skills in training and on multiple occasions took to his official Instagram account to post pictures in preparation for the encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo has been in training for Juventus during the international break (Getty Images)

 

They, however, have a tricky tie before they begin their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Ronaldo who has been the top scorer in the Champions League for the past three seasons will aim to break his Juventus goalscoring duck before the tournament starts.

Following his £100m move to Juventus, Ronaldo is yet to score and has a better opportunity in front of his home supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo will hope to break his scoring duck for Juventus against Sassuolo (Getty Images)

 

He scored 450 goals in 438 appearances and his reputation of finding the back of the net and is adjusting to his new teammates.

Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates take on Sassuolo on Saturday, September 15.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

