We found the cheapest flight tickets to fly from Lagos to Abuja this December

The most popular destinations are Lagos and Abuja. While air travel is expensive, many people would rather do that since the roads aren’t safe.

Dana

On Friday, December 15, economy tickets on Dana cost ₦97,000. On December 16, flights from Lagos to Abuja will cost ₦100,000. Economy tickets are sold out until December 25; flights will be ₦86,000 on that day.

Air Peace

On Friday, December 15, economy tickets on Air Peace are ₦100,300. On Saturday, December 16, economy tickets will be ₦86,000. From 19 to 25 December, tickets will be ₦85,800.

Ibom Air

From Friday, December 15 to 18, most flights on Ibom Air cost ₦115,000, but from December 19 to December 21, it’ll be ₦99,000. On 24 and 25 December, it will also be ₦99,000

Aero contractors

Aero contractors' flights are fast selling, but we saw flights to Abuja from Lagos for ₦82,381 on December 18; on December 19, flights will be ₦87,143; on December 21, tickets are ₦82,381; and on December 22, tickets are ₦87,143. The cheapest flights are on December 24; tickets are ₦77,619.

Green Africa

While the average ticket price is ₦99,500 on December 17, tickets are ₦77,500, and on December 18, tickets will be ₦73,500. On December 19, flights will cost ₦71,000.

