We found the cheapest flight tickets to fly from Lagos to Abuja this December

Temi Iwalaiye

December flight from Lagos to Abuja deals to steal before they fly away.

Cheapest flight tickets from Lagos to Abuja
Cheapest flight tickets from Lagos to Abuja

The most popular destinations are Lagos and Abuja. While air travel is expensive, many people would rather do that since the roads aren’t safe.

We scoured the internet and found the cheapest flights; note that they may be sold out or change depending on demand.

Dana Air
Dana Air ece-auto-gen

On Friday, December 15, economy tickets on Dana cost ₦97,000. On December 16, flights from Lagos to Abuja will cost ₦100,000. Economy tickets are sold out until December 25; flights will be ₦86,000 on that day.

Check here for bookings.

Air Peace [arise]
Air Peace [arise] Pulse Nigeria
On Friday, December 15, economy tickets on Air Peace are ₦100,300. On Saturday, December 16, economy tickets will be ₦86,000. From 19 to 25 December, tickets will be ₦85,800.

Check here for bookings.

Ibom Air is the best domestic airline [ibomair]
Ibom Air is the best domestic airline [ibomair] Pulse Nigeria

From Friday, December 15 to 18, most flights on Ibom Air cost ₦115,000, but from December 19 to December 21, it’ll be ₦99,000. On 24 and 25 December, it will also be ₦99,000

Bookings are available here.

Aero Contractors aircraft
Aero Contractors aircraft ece-auto-gen

Aero contractors' flights are fast selling, but we saw flights to Abuja from Lagos for ₦82,381 on December 18; on December 19, flights will be ₦87,143; on December 21, tickets are ₦82,381; and on December 22, tickets are ₦87,143. The cheapest flights are on December 24; tickets are ₦77,619.

Check it out here.

Green Africa Airways, which had its inaugural flight in August 2021, serves eight domestic airports in Nigeria. The carrier plans to become one of the largest operators of ATR 72-600 turboprops in the region.
Green Africa Airways, which had its inaugural flight in August 2021, serves eight domestic airports in Nigeria. The carrier plans to become one of the largest operators of ATR 72-600 turboprops in the region.

While the average ticket price is ₦99,500 on December 17, tickets are ₦77,500, and on December 18, tickets will be ₦73,500. On December 19, flights will cost ₦71,000.

Find it here.

Have a safe trip, and remember to use your fingers first before the price changes.

Temi Iwalaiye

