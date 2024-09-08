ADVERTISEMENT
PDP is dead because we left, says Kwankwaso

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kwankwaso also predicted a victory for himself in the 2027 presidential election, claiming that his party is on course to take over Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, a former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement spoke during the inauguration of a renovated party office in Katsina State on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

He stressed that he and his followers dumped the PDP because the party was already dead.

I wish to remind you that PDP is dead because we left the party. Since they have gone out of the line, we decided to check out,” he said.

The NNPP national leader also made a bold call, predicting a victory for himself in the 2027 presidential election, adding that his party is on course to take over the presidency and many states in the country.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians, especially women and youths, not to allow themselves to be deceived with gifts or money during the next general election.

He also called on the party’s leaders to redouble their commitment towards the success of the party in the state and the country as a whole.

Speaking at the event, Katsina NNPP chairman, Armaya’u Abdulkadir, said the state chapter of the party is doing everything possible to enlighten the electorate on the party’s new logo.

Abdulkadir said the new logo symbolises education for all, which is the main focus area of the Kwankwasiyya leader.

“There is the need for the party to embark on grassroots sensitisation to inform the members on the importance of the new logo,” he said.

It'd be recalled that Kwankwaso left the PDP in 2022 after the party refused to accommodate his supporters in the formation of its National Working Committee (NWC).

He joined the NNPP and snatched the party's presidential ticket to run in the 2023 election.

While he failed to amass enough votes to win the election, Kwankwaso comfortably won his state with almost one million votes, and this has been attributed as one of the reasons the PDP lost the all-important election.

