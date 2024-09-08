ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I will win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwankwaso also called on the party’s leaders to redouble their commitment towards the success of the party in the state and the country as a whole.

NNPP national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso [X:Rabiu Kwankwaso]
NNPP national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso [X:Rabiu Kwankwaso]

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, made the bold prediction on Saturday when he inaugurated the NNPP Secretariat, along IBB Way, Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he was in Katsina for a condolence visit to the Yar’adua family over the death of their matriarch, Hajiya Dada.

According to him, the party is ready to take over the presidency, states and other positions across the country come 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the party was heading towards success in the 2027 General Elections.

The Kwankwasiyya leader said, “I wish to remind you that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already dead, because we were in the party, since they have gone out of the line, we decided to check out.

He called on Nigerians, especially women and youths not to allow themselves to be ‘deceived with spaghetti or money during the next elections.’

Kwankwaso also called on the party’s leaders to redouble their commitment towards the success of the party in the state and the country as a whole.

He commended them and other stakeholders in the state for renovating the state secretariat, saying that it is part of preparations towards success.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NNPP leader also pledged to support a little boy, Abubakar Ibrahim of the Yammawa area of the state, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition

Also speaking, the NNPP state Chairman, Alhaji Armaya’u Abdulkadir, said the party was doing everything possible to enlighten the electorate on the party’s new logo.

According to him, the new logo symbolises education for all, which is the most concerned area of the Kwankwasiyya leader.

He said, ”There is the need for the party to embark on grassroots sensitisation to inform the members of the importance of the new logo.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

I wish you speedy recovery - Tinubu accepts Ngelale’s resignation

Corps member empowers widows, youths, street children in Abia, each gets ₦100k

Corps member empowers widows, youths, street children in Abia, each gets ₦100k

I've conceived, had miscarriages, stillbirths - Obaseki’s wife replies Oshiomhole's

I've conceived, had miscarriages, stillbirths - Obaseki’s wife replies Oshiomhole's

I will win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

I will win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

Kano gov postpones schools’ resumption date indefinitely

Kano gov postpones schools’ resumption date indefinitely

'Maybe he wasn’t lying enough' - Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation

'Maybe he wasn’t lying enough' - Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation

Without Yar'Adua's mother, Nigerians wouldn't have known me - Jonathan

Without Yar'Adua's mother, Nigerians wouldn't have known me - Jonathan

You can now rest, switch off your phone, add weight - Shehu Sani tells Ngelale

You can now rest, switch off your phone, add weight - Shehu Sani tells Ngelale

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

This is political, APC faults Edo's suspension of school resumption over fuel hike

Pulse Sports

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Nobody is above this party — PDP replies Wike

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Claims of NDDC funds diverted to APC campaign raises fresh concern

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election in Lagos State. [Vanguard]

'We'll take over Lagos': Rhodes-Vivour suffers backlash over 2027 prediction