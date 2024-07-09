Kano Emirship: Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso slammed over letter against Tinubu's govt

Pulse Nigeria reported earlier that Kwankwaso was accused of planning to mobilise NNPP lawmakers in the National Assembly to launch a strong attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the federal government regarding the ongoing Emirate conflict in Kano State.

During a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, July 9, Dr Agabi Emmanuel, the convener of the Northern Patriotic Agenda (NPA), labelled Kwankwaso's letter to members of the NNPP in the National Assembly as "a desperate attempt to regain his declining political power" and a threat to governmental stability.

Emmanuel emphasised that Kwankwaso's blatant disregard for the Constitution and core democratic principles is deeply concerning and underscores the importance of protecting these principles.

He called for increased vigilance from law enforcement agencies to counteract Kwankwaso's dangerous plans and protect the safety and well-being of the citizens.

Group demands security agencies place Kwankwaso on vigilante watch

Emmanuel, therefore, implored "law enforcement agencies to exercise heightened vigilance towards Kwankwaso's machinations, which imperil the stability of our government and undermine the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution".

"This latest missive constitutes merely one instance of Kwankwaso's multifaceted endeavours to subvert the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.