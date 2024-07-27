This govt messing things up but protest may lead to chaos, Kwankwaso begs Nigerians

Kwankwaso, a former Kano State Governor and NNPP presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election made the plea in an impassioned letter to protest organisers and the government.

Posting the letter on his X on Saturday, July 27, 2024, the astute northern politician attributed the current situation in the country to bad decisions by preceding administrations since 2007.

He, however, suggested a means of resetting the country back to the right track of economic development and prosperity through ensuring good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Kwankwaso blames FG for causing crises in Nigeria

While acknowledging that the prevalent economic hardship, which has triggered anger and hunger among many Nigerians, especially the young population, is a result of misgovernance, Kwankwaso called on leaders to take necessary corrective steps.

He also condemned the alleged Federal Government interferences into the Kano emirship affairs, the political crises in Rivers, the sabotage of the Dangote refinery and the punishment meted out to Senator Ali Ndume as unnecessary.

"It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I share my thoughts on the current situation in Nigeria. We found ourselves in avoidable hardship because our leaders missed some steps since 2007.

"However, there is always room for correction and setting the country on the right track for economic development, prosperity and better welfare of citizens. This could be achieved through ensuring good governance, respect for the rule of law, transparency and accountability.

"It is sad to note that the attitude of our leaders to poor governance plunged the citizens, especially youth, into anger, hunger, insecurity, hopelessness and about giving up on the country.

"Interferences by the Federal Government into the affairs of the chieftaincy matters in Kano State, impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, political crises in Rivers State, sabotage to Aliko Dangote refinery, controversies surrounding SAMOA agreement, the conflict between Sen. Ali Ndume and the APC Leadership, widespread insecurity and other criminal acts are a few examples of avoidable and unnecessary crises.

"We appeal to the leadership of the country at all levels to take necessary steps to address the myriad challenges facing the country," the statement partly read.

Pulse Nigeria

Kwankwaso begs Nigerians to shelve protest

Expressing concerns over the possibility of the planned nationwide protest snowballing into violence and chaos, Kwankwaso urged potential participants to put the country first and exercise more patience with the government.

Though he recognised protest as a fundamental human right of the people, the former Governor said tragic past events have shown that such a demonstration can escalate into chaos, leading to massive loss of lives and destruction of properties.

"The recent calls for protests against bad governance resonate with me, as they reflect our collective frustration and yearning for a better Nigeria.

"However, I urge Nigerians to put our country first before any other consideration by way of being patient with the government and giving it all the necessary support to succeed. If any government fails to provide the necessary leadership for a better Nigeria, we will have the opportunity as citizens to elect the people who can bring the required change using our votes.

"In these trying times, our nation stands at a crossroads. Our collective frustration with bad governance has reached a boiling point, and the urge to protest is strong. As an elder and patriotic Nigerian, I share your concerns and your desire for change. However, I urge you to consider the consequences of national protests and to channel your energy into a more effective and peaceful means of transformation—through the power of your ballot.