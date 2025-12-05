8 Events to Attend Before the Main Detty Season Begins

Beach parties, concerts, cultural festivals, and foodie experiences to kick off the year-end fun before Detty December.

The end of the year is creeping in, and you can either sit at home, replaying the plans you didn’t chase or the dreams that didn’t come true in 2025, or you can step outside, breathe, and remind yourself that simply making it this far is worth celebrating.

Early December is your chance to grab those pockets of happiness before the city fully dives into the chaos of Detty December. If you’re also the type to head to your village mid or late December, there’s still a window to soak in Lagos’ energy with events that let you force a little joy, feel connected, and wrap up the year the way you want.

1. South Social (December 5)

South Social is the place to be every Friday in December, and the first edition lands at Praia Lagos on December 5. Expect DJs, hypemen, and nonstop music as part of Lagos’ early Detty December energy. Sponsored by brands like Pepsi, it’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend, catch up with friends, and step into the festive season without leaving the city. https://www.instagram.com/p/DRW7i8JCHUP/

2. Fire & Sand at Wave Beach (December 6)

If you’re ready to kick off the season with sand between your toes, Fire & Sand delivers. DJs, bonfires, and late-night dancing will set the scene for one of Lagos’ most energetic beach experiences.

Expect a mix of high-energy beats, ocean breeze, and beach-chic outfits . This event is ideal for those who love music, dancing, and a crowd that doesn’t mind getting dirty while enjoying Lagos nightlife under the stars. https://www.instagram.com/partycompanyng/p/DRytrGIDRUl/

3. Pulse Fiesta at Sol Beach (December 6)

Also on the 6th, Pulse Fiesta promises rave energy from sunset into the sunrise. With hype DJs and a lively crowd, it’s perfect for early December ravers who want to dance the night away. Bring a small group of friends and plan your transport ahead. Tickets sell quickly, you won’t want to miss this sunrise moment.

4. Johnny’s Room Live (December 7)

For a softer touch, Johnny Drille’s concert at Eko Hotel & Suites offers mellow, acoustic energy. There would be smooth live band performances, heartfelt songs, and a relaxed atmosphere for vibing with friends or someone special. Smart-casual attire works best here, paired with comfortable shoes, since you may be moving around a lot. It’s a great early-December option if you want music and connection without the beach-party chaos.

5. Zola Fest (December 5–7)

Zola Fest celebrates African cultural expression with music, exhibitions, and culinary experiences. This year’s theme, Where Africa Unites, promises a vibrant mix of performances and activities at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. Cultural showcases, live music and food sampling, Zola Fest is ideal for families, friends, or anyone wanting a dose of authentic African creativity. It’s one of Lagos’ standout cultural events and a perfect early December warm-up.

6. Party with Poco (December 12)

Poco Lee is bringing his mainland party vibes to Ikeja on December 12. If you can’t make it to the island’s Kyma Beach, this is the next best option. Fast-moving tickets make early planning essential, and expect high-energy beats, packed dance floors, and the kind of Lagos party energy that only Poco delivers.

7. Enchanted Concert: Old Skool Christmas Edition (December 13)

For a festive twist, the Enchanted Concert at Lagos Oriental Hotel combines storytelling and orchestral arrangements of classic Nigerian hits. Songs from Onyeka Onwenu, Victor Uwaifo, and more come alive alongside performances by Oluchi Odii.

Doors open at 4:30 pm with the show starting at 6:00 pm, and the dress code is “Old Skool.” Everyone gets a seat, making it a comfortable yet nostalgic way to enjoy early December in Lagos.

8. Foodaholics Trade Fair (December 13)

Also on December 13, Foodaholics Trade Fair at JJT Park, Alausa, is the ultimate foodie playground. The seventh edition blends food, music, lifestyle experiences, and Christmas shopping.

You’ll have access to local dishes and continental delights, fashion and lifestyle stalls; there’s something for everyone. Live music, cooking demos, and a Santa Grotto add to the festival’s festive energy. It would be perfect for families, friends, or solo explorers looking to taste, shop, and soak in Lagos’ early December buzz.

Tips for Enjoying Early December Events in Lagos