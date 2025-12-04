Ned Nwoko’s Vows Defamation War as Alleged Assassination Plot against Regina Daniels Erupts

Sen. Ned Nwoko has denounced a surge of online harassment and defamatory content, directing security agencies to investigate those behind the alleged cyberattacks.

Billionaire politician Senator Ned Nwoko has launched a full-scale legal counter-offensive. The lawmaker vowed to pursue "lawful and legal action" against a "renewed pattern of online harassment and criminal defamation."

Advertisement

Advertisement

This aggressive stance comes moments after a shocking video went viral. The clip, widely circulated on Thursday, December 4, alleges the Delta State Senator offered ₦5 million each to accomplices to assassinate his estranged youngest wife, Nollywood star Regina Daniels. The unverified plot claim has thrown the couple's already toxic marital dispute into a state of emergency.

See the video here:

"Senator Ned Nwoko paid us to k!l1 Regina Daniels. He gave us ₦5m but I refused. Regina, be careful and stay safe"👀👀



— Man says pic.twitter.com/1M9eiZTvZ5 — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) December 4, 2025

Nwoko Issues Stern Warning Against 'Criminal Defamation'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senator Ned Nwoko | Credit: Facebook

The Senator's public statement, released hours after the alleged assassination video went viral on social media, was direct and uncompromising. A statement posted on Nwoko’s verified page on X this Thursday, read:

“Our attention has been drawn to renewed pattern of online harassment, cyber stalking and coordinated defamatory Videos, and publications targeted at Sen. Ned Nwoko. These actions appear calculated to create a false narrative of persecution in order to serve ulterior motives.

“Sen. Nwoko is fully engaged in his legislative, developmental and business responsibilities and maintains no interest whatsoever in online distractions or fabricated drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, when grave allegations are made, they must be addressed in accordance with the law, not through misinformation or emotional manipulation.

“We must caution the public that the growing culture of supporting deviant conduct, shielding wrongdoers and attempting to weaponise public sympathy is damaging to our national values,” the statement read in parts.

“Today, falsehood may be deployed against one individual; tomorrow, it may be directed at anyone.”

Consequently, Sen. Nwoko has instructed his lawyer to file a petition with the Inspector General of Police; Director General DSS; and the Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Unit) to investigate and prosecute those responsible for ongoing cyber harassment and criminal Defamation.

“The relevant digital footprints will be traced and lawful action will be pursued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Furthermore, the United States Government and the United Kingdom are respectfully urged to note that attempts to stage artificial drama around a stable family structure for the purpose of gaining undue advantage are unacceptable.

“If any frivolous grounds are being put forward to seek asylum, such manoeuvres should be discountenanced.

The statement adds: “Authorities are encouraged to rely on verified facts and legal processes rather than sensationalised narratives designed to mislead. Nigerians are encouraged to disregard the false narratives being circulated and allow proper legal processes to proceed.”

The Ongoing Marital Mayhem

Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko | Credit: Instagram

The alleged assassination video is the latest, most dramatic flashpoint in a marital saga that has dominated Nigerian entertainment and political news for months. The ongoing dispute between the 64-year-old Senator and the 24-year-old actress is a matter of public record, frequently spilling into social media exchanges. This explosive development follows months of public back-and-forth.

Regina Daniels and husband Ned Nwoko

The crisis was first ignited when a video showed Daniels tearfully lamenting abuse. She claimed, "In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing." She added, "I can't stand the violence anymore."

Senator Nwoko fiercely denied the abuse allegations. He counter-attacked by accusing Daniels of "substance and alcohol addiction,” insisting she needed rehabilitation for her "violent episodes."

In turn, Daniels admitted to past drug use but attacked the Senator's narrative. She claimed he had encouraged her drug use, stating he found her "sexier" when she was high. She also alleged Nwoko's manipulation and isolation tactics.

Regina Daniels | Instagram

The ongoing turmoil also led to the arrest and remand of Ms Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, over alleged criminal conspiracy and assault following a petition filed by Mr Nwoko. The actress has also publicly said her relationship with Mr Nwoko was never legally formalised.

Ned Nwoko Eulogizes Fifth Wife Laila Charani

Senator Nwoko and his wife Laila Charani | Credit: X/@Prince_NedNwoko

Senator Nwoko’s defiant statement was strategically paired with a profound, contrasting post hours earlier. The billionaire politician took to social media to eulogise his fifth wife, Laila Charani, amid the chaos with Daniels. This move was a clear effort to highlight stability and enduring affection within his extensive family structure.

Senator Nwoko and his wife Laila Charani | Credit: X/@Prince_NedNwoko

The lengthy eulogy essentially positioned Laila as the peaceful anchor of the Nwoko household. The Senator praised Laila for her "quiet strength" and peaceful nature, stressing that she is not a woman who lives for social media attention. The Delta State lawmaker commended her "gentle nature, her maturity, and her sincere kindness," stating the mother of four is a "constant source of stability and peace" in his life.

In a world where noise travels faster than truth, I want to take a moment to speak about the woman I know, the woman I love, and the woman I cherish. My wife, Laila. She is a woman whose quiet strength continues to amaze me every single day.



Laila is not someone who lives on… pic.twitter.com/ryoWw5s1c2 — Senator (Dr.) Prince Ned Nwoko (@Prince_NedNwoko) December 3, 2025