Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

Nurudeen Shotayo

PDP said Tinubu has been fatally wounded in Lagos, while the same scenario is also playing out in Kano State.

Bola Tinubu
According to the opposition party, the former Lagos State governor is struggling to meet the constitutional requirement of winning 25% of votes cast in the two-third of the 36 states of the federation.

These claims were made by the Spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The PDP said Tinubu's expectation to amass massive votes in Lagos has been dashed by the strong performance recorded by the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.

Similarly, the main opposition party also alleged that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential torchbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has decimated the APC candidate's hopes of recording 'million of votes' in Kano state thereby leaving him with a slender chance of claiming victory.

Momodu added that results available to the party showed that Atiku is currently competing strongly in all the regions except the South-East where Labour Party is holding sway.

He alleged that the development means Atiku is the only candidate that has managed to reach 25% spread in 24 states with all his opponents finding it difficult to achieve the same feat.

For this reason, the PDP accused the APC of mounting pressure on INEC to manipulate results in Imo and Ebonyi States in order to achieve 25% votes cast in 24 states as required by the constitution.

