The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is destined never to be President of Nigeria.

Oshiomhole said it while speaking to Vanguard on the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections.

He said “…Atiku is destined never to be President of Nigeria. Leadership is about character. Atiku’s desperation is so obvious that in 2003, he challenged his own boss, President Obasanjo, not to do second term. Subsequently, Atiku decamped to ACN.

“I was in the ACN then, they offered him the ticket. Once he lost he returned to PDP, he contested again the primaries against Jonathan, he lost again. He decamped again and returned to APC. Once he lost the nomination and he did his calculation and realized that he will not be able to defeat President Buhari in APC primaries, he again took flight and went back to PDP.

“Can you recount how many times he has decamped? Now, such a political rolling stone, does he think that Nigerians are so insane as to think that a man whose interest is about himself and who has confessed that he is going into this race to enrich his friends, that such person will be a candidate to be elected at a time like this?”

Atiku did ‘magic’ to win Adamawa

Oshiomhole also alleged that Atiku did what he termed as ‘magic’ to win Adamawa state.

Atiku got 410,266 votes against President Buhari’s 378,078 votes to clinch his home state.

According to Vanguard, the APC chairman said “Atiku said he is heading to court. I don’t have a problem with that. We hope to meet him in court. We will equally cross petition in some areas because in Adamawa State he had already lost the election before he did some magic that gave him that narrow victory in the state and other parts of the country. Atiku raised the issue on whether it was possible to explain the turn out in Borno where there is insecurity.

“It is simple, in 2015 elections, President Jonathan acknowledged that about 28 local governments were effectively under the control of Boko Haram. And told the nation that it was impossible to conduct elections in those local governments. But it is to the credit of President Muhammadu Buhari that all the 774 local government Areas are currently under the control of the Nigerian government.

“So Atiku has to understand that those numbers are a reflection of the substantial peace existing in the North-East. If he is not familiar with it, it is because he does not visit home more often, those who live there know better.”

Following reports that Atiku has assembled his legal team and will be heading to court to contest the election results, Oshiomhole told Vanguard that the APC is ready to slug it out with the PDP presidential candidate.