The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Babalele Abdullahi, son-in-law of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the PDP flag-bearer’s media aide, Paul Ibe.

According to Daily Post, Abdullahi is the Head of Finance of one of the companies owned by Atiku.

Ibe says the arrest is part of the government’s plot to force the PDP presidential candidate to accept the result of the just concluded presidential election.

He said “In a desperate move to have Atiku Abubakar concede and congratulate Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at about 8.30am today (Saturday) invaded the Maitama residence of Babalele. They were however not given access into the house until his lawyers arrived.

“The EFCC agents numbering about two dozen came in 2 regular vehicles, an 18-seater Toyota bus (registration Abuja CS 522 RSH) and a hilux van. They came with a search warrant to search the house and office of Babalele and found nothing incriminating.

“They then proceeded to his office at Oakland Centre in Maitama and found nothing incriminating there. However, they took away some documents of landed property.

ALSO READ: PDP says Atiku has not made any deal with Buhari

“Not done, the EFCC officials stormed his Wuse residence where they again found nothing incriminating after the search.

“Afterwards, Babalele was taken away to the EFCC office in Wuse to make a statement alongside Mr. Lawan Ayuba.”

Atiku rejected result of the presidential election which was collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ibe also disclosed that the PDP presidential candidate has assembled his legal team following his desire to contest the result in court.