Meet the top candidates running for governor in Edo State

These candidates, who represent the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), bring different backgrounds, visions, and political strategies to the table.

This analysis examines Senator Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo, and Olumide Akpata in more detail as they vie for the leadership of Edo State.

Senator Monday Okpebholo - All Progressives Congress (APC)

Senator Okpebholo, the APC candidate, is a prominent political figure in Edo State with a solid legislative background.

As a senator representing Edo Central, Okpebholo has built a reputation for championing rural development and infrastructure projects within his constituency.

His political career, marked by effective Senate representation, has positioned him as a strong contender for the governorship position.

Okpebholo's campaign is centred around progress and aligning the state with Abuja, even though one of his recent outings was marred by an unknowing gaffe that sparked many controversies that questioned his competence.

As an APC member, he promises to build on the achievements of the current administration, which has been instrumental in stabilising governance in Edo.

He has vowed to enhance agricultural productivity, focusing on Edo's rich farmlands to boost the economy and create jobs for the youth.

His grassroots support base, particularly in rural areas, gives him a strategic advantage, as he understands the needs of underserved communities.

However, his critics argue that his legislative accomplishments have been modest, and they question whether he can deliver the transformative change the state requires.

One of Okpebholo's key challenges will be overcoming the factional divisions within the APC.

Internal party disputes have often hindered the party's electoral success in Edo, and Okpebholo will need to unite the various factions to present a cohesive front.

Additionally, he faces the task of swaying urban voters, who have shown increasing support for opposition parties.

Asue Ighodalo - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Ighodalo, the PDP's candidate, brings a different profile to the race. A respected lawyer and corporate executive, Ighodalo has extensive experience in governance, having served on various government advisory boards and corporate boards.

His expertise in finance and governance makes him an appealing candidate for voters seeking economic reform and effective management of the state's resources.

Ighodalo's campaign focuses on improving Edo State's infrastructure, particularly health, education, and transport.

In one of his recent interviews on Channels TV's prime-time programme, Politics Today, Ighodalo revealed that Edo State has the potential to thrive in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and the technology sector, which will provide over 50,000 jobs annually.

He promises to implement policies that will attract investments and foster private-sector growth.

As a candidate with strong public and private connections, Ighodalo emphasises his ability to create partnerships that will benefit the state.

His candidacy also enjoys the backing of influential PDP stakeholders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which could help him garner widespread support.

However, Ighodalo faces a significant challenge in shaking off the PDP's mixed legacy in Edo State. The PDP has previously held power in the state, but allegations of corruption and inefficiency marred its administration.

Ighodalo will need to convince voters that he represents a break from the party's past and that he can deliver on his promises of good governance.

Additionally, while he is a strong candidate in urban areas, where his corporate image resonates, he may struggle to connect with rural voters, who tend to favour candidates with grassroots appeal.

Olumide Akpata - Labour Party (LP)

The Labour Party's candidate, Akpata, is a relative newcomer to the political arena but is well-known within the legal community.

Akpata, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), gained national recognition for his leadership and reformist agenda during his tenure.

His decision to run for governor has energised Edo youth and professional classes, who view him as a fresh and progressive candidate.

Akpata's campaign is anchored on reform, transparency, and a new direction for Edo State.

He promises to overhaul the state's governance systems by implementing accountability measures and rooting out corruption. Akpata has also positioned himself as a candidate for the youth, promising to create job opportunities through technology and entrepreneurship initiatives.

His ability to connect with young voters and professionals could be a game-changer in the election, especially as the Labour Party continues to gain ground as a third force in Nigerian politics.

However, Akpata faces an uphill battle in terms of building a political structure capable of challenging the more established APC and PDP candidates.

While his popularity is undeniable, particularly among the urban electorate, he lacks the political machinery that his opponents possess.