Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

During a recent campaign rally, Okpebholo reportedly told supporters, “We are going to provide you with insecurity,” a comment that has since sparked outrage across the state.

The Young Edo Professionals Group has called for an urgent investigation into the remark, describing it as more than just a slip of the tongue.

In their statement, they stressed that Okpebholo’s words might reveal his true intentions for the state.

“We firmly believe that Okpebholo’s comment is a revealing slip that uncovers his true intentions for Edo State,” the group stated.

Concerns are mounting that the instability and violence witnessed in other APC-led states could be imported into Edo if the party comes to power.

The group pointed to recent violence on Airport Road in Benin City, where a police inspector was killed in an incident allegedly linked to APC political activities.

“We are calling on the Department of State Security (DSS) to take Senator Okpebholo’s comments very seriously and initiate a thorough investigation into his activities and associations,” the group demanded.