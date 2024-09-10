RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Segun Adeyemi

In a viral video, which started trending on Saturday and has been widely shared on social media, Okpebholo said, “We’re going to provide you with insecurity.”

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
During a recent campaign rally, Okpebholo reportedly told supporters, “We are going to provide you with insecurity,” a comment that has since sparked outrage across the state.

The Young Edo Professionals Group has called for an urgent investigation into the remark, describing it as more than just a slip of the tongue.

In their statement, they stressed that Okpebholo’s words might reveal his true intentions for the state.

“We firmly believe that Okpebholo’s comment is a revealing slip that uncovers his true intentions for Edo State,” the group stated.

READ ALSO: Okpebholo slammed as group labels Oshiomhole's tenure worst in Edo's history

Concerns are mounting that the instability and violence witnessed in other APC-led states could be imported into Edo if the party comes to power.

The group pointed to recent violence on Airport Road in Benin City, where a police inspector was killed in an incident allegedly linked to APC political activities.

“We are calling on the Department of State Security (DSS) to take Senator Okpebholo’s comments very seriously and initiate a thorough investigation into his activities and associations,” the group demanded.

They urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant to safeguard peace in the state.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

