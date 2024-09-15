Davido endorses PDP candidate, Ighodalo for Edo governorship election

The Afrobeats artiste took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 15, 2024, to announce the endorsement.

The singer posted a Nigerian newspaper cover featuring Ighodalo and captioned, "The next governor of my mother’s homeland."

Though an indigene of Ede in Osun State, Davido's mother hails from Edo, which adds a personal touch to the endorsement that has stirred conversations among political observers and fans alike on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of this endorsement could not be more strategic, as the election is set to take place in less than a week on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Davido's post follows the arrival of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, in Benin City.

Adeleke was part of a delegation of PDP governors attending a major rally for Ighodalo, signalling the growing support for the PDP candidate from influential political figures nationwide.

This endorsement is poised to resonate with younger, often politically disengaged voters, a demographic Davido has successfully mobilised in the past. With millions of followers on social media, his influence can shift the narrative in a state where voter apathy has historically been a challenge.

Several recent polls, including those from BusinessDay and the African Polling Institute, already show Ighodalo leading his rivals by a significant margin. Davido’s backing could solidify his standing as the front-runner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ighodalo gets endorsements from celebrities

Davido's endorsement followed other celebrities such as Banky W and his wife, actress Adesua Etomi, actress Etinosa; Nollywood actor and producer Charles Inojie; have publicly supported the PDP candidate, alongside influential business figures like Dr. Aloy Chife and former Nigerian Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Former Governors Liyel Imoke and Donald Duke of Cross River State have also been vocal in their backing, contributing to the momentum building around Ighodalo’s campaign.

While Ighodalo appears to be one of the frontrunners going into the elections, political analysts caution that the race will be fiercely contested.

The combination of celebrity endorsements and political heavyweights has given the PDP a boost, but the opposition is expected to mount a vigorous challenge. With election day rapidly approaching, all eyes will be on Edo State as the candidates make their final appeals to voters.

ADVERTISEMENT