Edo 2024: Ighodalo topples Okpebholo, Akpata in pre-election poll

Segun Adeyemi

Voters cited competence, personality, and experience as their top decision-making factors, with 43% of respondents recognising Ighodalo as the candidate who best embodies these qualities.

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]
The survey, conducted between August 12th and 16th, 2024, revealed that Ighodalo currently enjoys the support of 43% of likely voters.

His closest rival, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), trails with 20%.

Barrister Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) is further behind, securing just 9% of the voter support.

Despite Ighodalo's substantial lead, the poll underscores the pivotal role that undecided voters, constituting 28% of the electorate, will play in shaping the final result.

Outcome of the API pre-election survey ahead of the Edo guber poll. [API/X]
Outcome of the API pre-election survey ahead of the Edo guber poll. [API/X] Pulse Nigeria

Professor Bell Ihua, Executive Director of API, noted, "With 28% of respondents yet to make up their minds, the outcome remains uncertain, leaving room for either of the top contenders to sway these crucial votes."

The survey also revealed voter confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the electoral process.

A notable 47% of respondents expressed little to no confidence in INEC's ability to conduct a free and fair election, while 34% showed moderate confidence, and only 19% expressed full trust.

Nonetheless, 80% of those surveyed reported feeling secure enough to vote on election day.

Regarding party strength, 42% of respondents believe the PDP has the best chance of winning, compared to 22% for the APC and 6% for the LP.

Voters cited competence, personality, and experience as their top decision-making factors, with 43% of respondents recognising Ighodalo as the candidate who best embodies these qualities.

The API poll, conducted through telephone interviews with 2,687 Nigerians across Edo State, carries a margin of error of ±5% at a 95% confidence level.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

