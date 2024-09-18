Gov Makinde declares support for Ighodalo, backs Damagum to reposition PDP

Makinde gave his assurances in Ibadan on Wednesday during the groundbreaking of the upgrading of Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, to an international airport.

The governor maintained that he would support whatever decision the Damagum-led NWC would take to reposition the party.

“Even if we have issues among ourselves, I don’t think this is the right time to fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have an important election on Saturday in Edo State and we should just rally around and deliver our candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo,” he said.

On why he didn’t attend the party’s campaign grand finale in Benin, Makinde said he had already scheduled meetings in Finland and Sweden before the campaign’s date was announced.