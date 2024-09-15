ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC candidate promised to employ 10,000 teachers, with half of that figure coming in the first 100 days in office.

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]
Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Recommended articles

Among APC topnotchers who attended the rally were Senate President Godswill Akpabio, National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, state governors and many others.

In his address, Shettima described the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, as a seasoned leader with a proven track record of excellence.

According to him, Okpebholo is the right man to take Edo to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the importance of unity and peace in achieving progress, declaring that “signing the peace accord without hesitation shows dedication to putting the interests of Edo above everything”.

According to him, with the increase in allocation to states, the incoming government should have adequate resources to bankroll developmental projects.

In his remark, Ganduje urged the electorate to vote en mass for the APC candidate.

“The clouds of intimidation have been lifted and the ground is fertile for our party’s vision to flourish. Edo has become a symbol of literary and economic resurgence,” he said.

The APC national chairman praised the state’s leadership of the party, stressing that its commitment had been unwavering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking shortly after he received the APC flag, Okpebholo promised to revive the economy of the state.

The APC flag-bearer said that Edo had suffered for long, adding that voting out the PDP remained the only way to restore hope.

“We are voting for education; we are voting security, we are voting for social infrastructure, good health care service and agriculture.

“For the agriculture sector, we are going to provide loans for farmers and soft loans for our market women,” he said.

The APC candidate promised to employ 10,000 teachers, with half of that figure coming in the first 100 days in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised to declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, decrying the deplorable state of roads in the state.

Other stalwarts, who canvassed votes for the APC, included Akpabio, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole and Gov. Bassey Ottu of Cross River.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu trying hard, inherited near- bankrupt nation - Tafawa-Balewa

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike