Nigerian students endorse Edo PDP candidate, Ighodalo for governor

Asue Ighodalo, PDP guber candidate in Edo State
The Deputy Coordinator, NANS Zone B, Comrade Isaac Ogieva, who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin, said the decision was reached after due consultation with relevant stakeholders of the association.

Ogieva noted that the stakeholders X-rayed the candidates of various political parties participating in the election before taking the position.

He also attributed their decision to support the PDP candidate and his running mate because of their manifesto in education and willingness to uplift the welfare of Nigerian students resident in the state.

The NANS leader expressed satisfaction with the PDP manifesto in economy, agriculture, health, infrastructure, youth development and sports.

He said ” Today, we get to speak our mind openly on the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election.

“It has been asserted by knowledgeable authorities that at times of fundamental changes, anyone or group who sit on the fence is either a coward, traitor or both.

“NANS and her members are neither of the above, ” he said.

Ogieva urged all Nigerian students in Edo to vote for Asue Ighodalo, adding that NANS leadership would bridge between students if the PDP candidate was elected.

Nigerian students endorse Edo PDP candidate, Ighodalo for governor

