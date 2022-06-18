LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and 13 other political parties are set for the showdown.

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that Accreditation and Voting shall commence at 8:30 am and close at 2:30 p.m.

The electoral body in a tweet on Saturday, June 18, 2022, said any registered voter who joins the queue before 2.30p.m would be accredited to vote, but anyone who comes after 2.30 pm would not be allowed to join the queue.

The accreditation process shall comprise authentication and verification of voters, using the 3,346 Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by INEC.

With 988,923 registered voters, the election will hold in 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas, in three Senatorial Districts, six Federal Constituencies and 26 State Constituencies across the states.

105-Year-Old Felicia Fayomi Prays After Voting (10:36am)

Disagreement at polling unit as visually impaired voter seeks help (10:15am)

Pulse Nigeria

A shouting match ensued among agents of political parties at Fajuyi House, Polling 007, when an elderly, visually impaired electorate, who could not identity the logo of her preferred party, sought for help.

80-year-old man cast his vote (10:10am)

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pa Sunday David Ogundele being assisted as he casts his vote. He said he started voting in 1964. He didn't give his exact age but said he is above 80. He is visually impaired and walks with the aid of a stick - Via Daily Trust.

105 year old woman casts her vote (10:05am)

Pulse Nigeria

A 105 year-old great grandma, Felicia Fayomi being aided by INEC officials as she tries to cast her vote at Ward 2 unit 6, Ifaki Ekiti.

Governor Kayode Fayemi addressing the media at his polling unit (9:55am)

Voting Commences At Polling Unit 006, Ikogosi 06, Ekiti West (9:54am)

Pulse Nigeria

I haven't stepped down for anyone - Segun Oni (9:05AM)

ece-auto-gen

The SDP candidate, Segun Oni, has debunked the rumour going rounds that he has withdrawn for the race to support the PDP candidate, Kolawole.

This was contained in a statement issued by his director of media and publicity, Jackson Adebayo, on Saturday morning.

“The statement circulated on social media over the night isn’t true. Chief Segun Oni didn’t step down for anyone. It’s those that are scared of losing and have seen that we’re winning that are circulating it,” Adebayo said.

PDP candidate voted (9:02AM)

Pulse Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole, has cast his vote at Efon Alaye.

Ekiti people ready to vote as electoral materials arrive polling units (8:39AM)

The people of Ekiti State are set to vote for one out of the 16 candidates seeking to become the next governor of the state. Election materials have arrived at polling units.

INEC provides update on the election (8:01AM)

Corps members getting ready for election duty (7:55am)

Pulse Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps members working as INEC ad-hoc staff for the election are setting up for business at Polling Unit 019 in front of Babatunde's House, Christ School, Dalimore, Ado Ekiti

Voting about to commence at Opopogbooro, Ado Ekiti (7:40am)

Pulse Nigeria

Voting about to commence at Polling Unit 31 located at Open Space Eremide Market, Opopogbooro, Ado Ekiti where a total of 39 voters are expected to vote.

INEC officials setting up voting arena (7:10am)

Presiding officer and assistant presiding officer setting up the voting arena at polling unit 08:Ward 7, Ado Local Government with security officers and some early voters present.