RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ekiti goes to the polls today to elect the next governor that will take over from Governor Kayode Fayemi, get all the live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election
LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

It's the D-Day for the people of Ekiti State to decide on their next governor. In today's election, 16 political parties will contest to produce the next governor that will succeed the administration of the incumbent governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Recommended articles

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and 13 other political parties are set for the showdown.

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that Accreditation and Voting shall commence at 8:30 am and close at 2:30 p.m.

The electoral body in a tweet on Saturday, June 18, 2022, said any registered voter who joins the queue before 2.30p.m would be accredited to vote, but anyone who comes after 2.30 pm would not be allowed to join the queue.

The accreditation process shall comprise authentication and verification of voters, using the 3,346 Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by INEC.

With 988,923 registered voters, the election will hold in 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas, in three Senatorial Districts, six Federal Constituencies and 26 State Constituencies across the states.

Ekiti election.
Ekiti election. Pulse Nigeria

A shouting match ensued among agents of political parties at Fajuyi House, Polling 007, when an elderly, visually impaired electorate, who could not identity the logo of her preferred party, sought for help.

Pa Sunday David Ogundele. [Daily Trust]
Pa Sunday David Ogundele. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria
Pa Sunday David Ogundele. [Daily Trust]
Pa Sunday David Ogundele. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

Pa Sunday David Ogundele being assisted as he casts his vote. He said he started voting in 1964. He didn't give his exact age but said he is above 80. He is visually impaired and walks with the aid of a stick - Via Daily Trust.

105 year old woman casts her vote. [Daily Trust]
105 year old woman casts her vote. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

A 105 year-old great grandma, Felicia Fayomi being aided by INEC officials as she tries to cast her vote at Ward 2 unit 6, Ifaki Ekiti.

Ekiti election. [Punch]
Ekiti election. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria
Former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni
Former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni ece-auto-gen

The SDP candidate, Segun Oni, has debunked the rumour going rounds that he has withdrawn for the race to support the PDP candidate, Kolawole.

This was contained in a statement issued by his director of media and publicity, Jackson Adebayo, on Saturday morning.

“The statement circulated on social media over the night isn’t true. Chief Segun Oni didn’t step down for anyone. It’s those that are scared of losing and have seen that we’re winning that are circulating it,” Adebayo said.

Bisi Kolawole. [Daily Trust]
Bisi Kolawole. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole, has cast his vote at Efon Alaye.

The people of Ekiti State are set to vote for one out of the 16 candidates seeking to become the next governor of the state. Election materials have arrived at polling units.

Corps members getting ready for election duty. [Daily Trust]
Corps members getting ready for election duty. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps members working as INEC ad-hoc staff for the election are setting up for business at Polling Unit 019 in front of Babatunde's House, Christ School, Dalimore, Ado Ekiti

Voting about to commence at Opopogbooro. [Daily Trust]
Voting about to commence at Opopogbooro. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

Voting about to commence at Polling Unit 31 located at Open Space Eremide Market, Opopogbooro, Ado Ekiti where a total of 39 voters are expected to vote.

Presiding officer and assistant presiding officer setting up the voting arena at polling unit 08:Ward 7, Ado Local Government with security officers and some early voters present.

Ekiti decides
Ekiti decides Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu dioceses bans Catholics from worshiping at Mbaka’s ministry

Enugu dioceses bans Catholics from worshiping at Mbaka’s ministry

Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

Ekiti Decides: PDP candidate, Kolawole votes, rates INEC high

Voters accreditation begins for Ekiti State Gubernatorial election

Voters accreditation begins for Ekiti State Gubernatorial election

Mass voters turnout, heavy security as Ekiti voters elect new Governor

Mass voters turnout, heavy security as Ekiti voters elect new Governor

‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders

‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

LIVE UPDATES: Ekiti governorship election

Ekiti State's 988,923 registered voters will elect new Governor today

Ekiti State's 988,923 registered voters will elect new Governor today

Matawalle charges pilgrims to pray for Nigeria while in Saudi Arabia

Matawalle charges pilgrims to pray for Nigeria while in Saudi Arabia

'You’re a traitor' — Clark, Adebanjo blast Okowa for accepting Atiku’s VP offer

'You’re a traitor' — Clark, Adebanjo blast Okowa for accepting Atiku’s VP offer

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]