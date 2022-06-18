RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti Election: How EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers

Inducing voters with money is an electoral offence in Nigeria.

EFCC operatives arrested suspected vote buyers. (PM News)
The commission is among the agencies deployed to the state to monitor the gubernatorial election.

While parading some persons arrested for allegedly inducing voters, the operatives said the suspects were caught with monies allegedly used to induce the electorate.

In a video published by Channels Television, the EFCC operatives stormed an area where they caught some persons with a book containing details of voters of certain voting.

One of the suspects protesting against his arrest in the Yoruba language said the place where he was arrested is his office, while one of the operatives ordered his colleagues to check everywhere.

In the video, the suspects were taken away but it is not immediately clear which political parties the suspects work for.

Inducing voters with money in Nigeria is an electoral offence that attracts a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

