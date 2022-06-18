RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ekiti election: I will win - APC candidate, Oyebanji boasts after voting

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oyebanji expressed his satisfaction over the high turn out of voters.

APC governorship candidate in Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:DailyTrust]
Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing Governorship election in Ekiti, has expressed optimism that he will emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

The APC candidate made this statement shortly after casting his vote on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Oyebanji, who was accredited alongside his wife, Prof. Olayemi, exercised his franchise at tWard 06, unit 03, Okelele Area of Ikogosi-Ekiti.

He spoke confidently about the prospects of him winning the election with a landslide margin, Punch reported.

Oyebanji said, “This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win . I am happy that there was no case of apathy. The security build up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.

“I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing,” he said.

Oyebanji is up against 15 other candidates and parties who are jostling to take over from Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The two other frontline candidates are a former Governor of the state, Segun Oni and Bisi Kolawole of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the election is being held at 2,445 Polling Units in 177 Registration Areas, in three Senatorial Districts, six Federal Constituencies and 26 State Constituencies across the states.

As of June 13, a total of 749,065 Permanent Voter Cards had been collected by registered voters in the State.

