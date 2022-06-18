Ekiti election: I will win - APC candidate, Oyebanji boasts after voting

The APC candidate made this statement shortly after casting his vote on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Oyebanji, who was accredited alongside his wife, Prof. Olayemi, exercised his franchise at tWard 06, unit 03, Okelele Area of Ikogosi-Ekiti.

He spoke confidently about the prospects of him winning the election with a landslide margin, Punch reported.

Oyebanji said, “This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win . I am happy that there was no case of apathy. The security build up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.

“I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing,” he said.

Oyebanji is up against 15 other candidates and parties who are jostling to take over from Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The two other frontline candidates are a former Governor of the state, Segun Oni and Bisi Kolawole of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the election is being held at 2,445 Polling Units in 177 Registration Areas, in three Senatorial Districts, six Federal Constituencies and 26 State Constituencies across the states.