Ekiti election: APC takes the first polling unit as counting begins

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC has won the very first polling unit counted in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election.

APC governorship candidate in Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji. [Pulse]
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded its first polling unit victory as counting of votes gets underway in the Ekiti Governorship election.

Results from polling unit 10, Ward 10, Afao/Kajola shows that APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji polled a total of 20 votes ahead of Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who recorded two votes.

The other 14 candidates failed to record a single votes from the ballots cast, Daily Trust reported.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and 13 other political parties are slugging it out to produce Fayemi's successor.

With 988,923 registered voters, the election will hold in 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas, in three Senatorial Districts, six Federal Constituencies and 26 State Constituencies across the states.

The electoral body in a tweet on Saturday, June 18, 2022, said any registered voter who joins the queue before 2.30p.m would be accredited to vote, but anyone who comes after 2.30 pm would not be allowed to join the queue.

The accreditation process shall comprise authentication and verification of voters, using the 3,346 Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by INEC.

Details shortly.........

Nurudeen Shotayo

