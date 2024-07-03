NNPP disowns Kwankwaso amid plot with party's lawmakers against Tinubu

Kwankwaso had sent a letter, signed by Dr Ajuji Ahmed, instructing NNPP legislators to criticise President Bola Tinubu and the federal government regarding the ongoing crisis in the Kano Emirate.

In a letter dated Tuesday, July 2, 2024, addressed to the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, the party distanced itself from Kwankwaso’s unilateral decision.

The letter to the Senate President, titled: "Re: Need for NNPP federal Lawmakers to make urgent and concerted efforts to end immediately the siege on Kano by agents of federal government", signed by NNPP National Chairman, Agbo Gilbert Major and his National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, respectfully asked the National Assembly's leadership to disregard the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter dated June 24, 2024, with the above-quoted heading and signed by one Dr Ajuji Ahmed, addressed to members of the National Assembly.

“We wish to state clearly and for the records that the letter written by the said Dr. Ajuji Ahmed was without the mandate and authorisation of the legally recognised leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP}.

“On the subject of the disputes concerning the Kano Emirate we hereby state as follows;

“That the principle of the party remains focused on development and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“That the matter is currently before competent courts of law and any interference by the National Assembly would further complicate the situation in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“The avoidable tension generated as a result of the actions of the State Government in Kano necessitates the need for vigilance and enhanced security in Kano State to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“It is therefore necessary for the National Assembly to align with the position that would guarantee the protection of lives and properties of our people.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party as a registered political party in Nigeria is not interested in engaging in controversy with any Federal Agency particularly security institutions.

“The letter and any form of representation by the said Ajuji Ahmed should be disregarded,” the letter reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse had earlier reported that a pro-democracy group, the Progressives League of Youth Voters, had exposed the purported letter.