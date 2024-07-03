ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NNPP disowns Kwankwaso amid plot with party's lawmakers against Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

Pulse had earlier reported that a pro-democracy group, the Progressives League of Youth Voters, had exposed the purported letter.

Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso had sent a letter, signed by Dr Ajuji Ahmed, instructing NNPP legislators to criticise President Bola Tinubu and the federal government regarding the ongoing crisis in the Kano Emirate.

In a letter dated Tuesday, July 2, 2024, addressed to the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, the party distanced itself from Kwankwaso’s unilateral decision.

The letter to the Senate President, titled: "Re: Need for NNPP federal Lawmakers to make urgent and concerted efforts to end immediately the siege on Kano by agents of federal government", signed by NNPP National Chairman, Agbo Gilbert Major and his National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, respectfully asked the National Assembly's leadership to disregard the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter dated June 24, 2024, with the above-quoted heading and signed by one Dr Ajuji Ahmed, addressed to members of the National Assembly.

“We wish to state clearly and for the records that the letter written by the said Dr. Ajuji Ahmed was without the mandate and authorisation of the legally recognised leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP}.

“On the subject of the disputes concerning the Kano Emirate we hereby state as follows;

“That the principle of the party remains focused on development and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“That the matter is currently before competent courts of law and any interference by the National Assembly would further complicate the situation in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT
House of Reps [Facebook]
House of Reps [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

“The avoidable tension generated as a result of the actions of the State Government in Kano necessitates the need for vigilance and enhanced security in Kano State to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“It is therefore necessary for the National Assembly to align with the position that would guarantee the protection of lives and properties of our people.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party as a registered political party in Nigeria is not interested in engaging in controversy with any Federal Agency particularly security institutions.

“The letter and any form of representation by the said Ajuji Ahmed should be disregarded,” the letter reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse had earlier reported that a pro-democracy group, the Progressives League of Youth Voters, had exposed the purported letter.

The group alleged that they have a letter from Senator Kwankwaso instructing all NNPP federal lawmakers to take action as soon as the plenary session resumes.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Gov Alia imposes curfew in Benue LGA after serious security breaches

Gov Alia imposes curfew in Benue LGA after serious security breaches

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi and Mr Macaroni.

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide