Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

The Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) made this allegation in a statement available to pressmen in Abuja.

Pulse reported earlier that Kwankwaso had accused the federal government of trying to disturb the peace in Kano State by following advice from the previous administration.

Speaking in Hausa at the launch of the 82-kilometre Madobi rural road project, Kwankwaso said, “We will not fold our arms and watch enemies of our state destroy the peace and harmonious coexistence of our people, as we shall do everything we can to support the governor. He will not be distracted from doing his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are people from Kano who are enemies of the state who are advising the federal government on how to plunge Kano into a state of emergency, but the good people of Kano will not allow this to happen.”

Pulse Nigeria

Allegation against Kwankwaso

However, the PLYV, in an alleged claim, said they have a letter from Senator Kwankwaso instructing all NNPP federal lawmakers to take action as soon as the plenary session resumes.

Ambassador Abdul Usman Shaibu, the national coordinator of the pro-democracy group, stated that Senator Kwankwaso directed NNPP members in the House of Representatives to use their platform to attack and blame the President and his administration for the crisis in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaibu claims his group obtained a letter dated June 24, 2024, addressed to all NNPP members in the House of Assembly, urging them to condemn the President when the House reconvenes after the Sallah break, insisting that the federal government is behind the Kano crisis.

“We have it on good authority of a letter by Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to all NNPP members in the House of Representatives. In the letter, the opposition leader asked the lawmakers to use their legislative power to mount pressure on the federal government to back out of the unnecessary meddlesome in the Kano Emir-ship crisis.

“The former Minister of Defence charged the lawmakers to raise up and support the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf,” the statement reads partly.

Pulse Nigeria

Call for Akpabio, Abbas intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the group has urged the National Assembly leadership to be cautious of any attempts by NNPP lawmakers, particularly those in the House of Representatives, to use the parliamentary floor to spread propaganda and tarnish President Tinubu’s reputation.