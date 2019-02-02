The Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed gratitude to God for saving Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s life.

Osinbajo’s chopper crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, February 2, 2019 while on a campaign tour.

The Vice-President later issued a statement on Twitter saying that he is safe and sound.

Governor Okowa also called on relevant authorities to ensure that international best practices are adhered to in the aviation sector.

According to Vanguard, he made this known in a statement which was issued by his media aide, Charles Aniagwu.

The statement reads: “I rejoice with Mr President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the entire Federal Executive Council and the generality of Nigerians because, we would have been thrown into national mourning if the devil had prevailed in his evil enterprise.

“We thank God who has been merciful unto us as a nation and it is my prayer that such calamities will never occur in our dear country again.

“I also call on relevant aviation regulatory agencies to investigate the crash with a view to unravelling the remote and the immediate cause of the crash and making plans to avert future occurrence.

“It is also my appeal that relevant authorities must brace up to their job and ensure effective regulation in the sector.

“They must ensure adequate maintenance and international best practices for airplanes and helicopters conveying people of authority and those not in authority to prevent unnecessary loss of life due to avoidable mishaps.”

PDP calls for probe

Punch reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its reaction, called for a probe into the cause of the crash.

The party, through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also thanked God for saving Osinbajo’s life.

Calling for prayers for the nation, Ologbondiyan said that the government should also ensure safety for all Nigerians.