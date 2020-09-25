Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, says the efforts of the international community contributed significantly to a credible Edo governorship election.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, won the September 19, 2020 election over Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and 12 other candidates.

The election, despite some ugly incidents, has been widely adjudged to have been conducted in a free and fair manner.

Governor Wike believes the lack of interference in the process is partly down to the decision of the governments of the United States and United Kingdom to impose sanctions on election riggers prior to the election.

The American government announced on September 14 that it has imposed restrictions on Nigerians believed to have engaged in electoral misconducts for the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa last November, and the one in Edo, and upcoming one in Ondo.

The affected individuals were accused of undermining Nigeria's democratic process, or organising election-related violence.

The UK also announced on September 15 that election riggers would face visa restrictions, restrictions on access to UK-based assets, or prosecution under international law.

Edo's Governor Godwin Obaseki was re-elected for a second four-year term in office [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Wike, Chairman of the PDP's National Campaign Council for the Edo election, said during an interview on Channels TV on Friday, September 25, that the sanctions contributed to the election's success.

"Everybody was being careful, saying, 'I don't want to have any problem.' 'I don't want my children and family to have any problem.' 'We all go to the UK every time.'"

The governor called on foreign governments to extend the ban beyond politicians to others involved in the electoral process, especially security agents.

Ize-Iyamu has refused to concede the election to Obaseki, alleging that the election was marred by numerous irregularities.

This is despite the fact that the national leadership of the APC has praised the election as a victory for democracy.