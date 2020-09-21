Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, has hailed the re-election of Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, as a victory for democracy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the 63-year-old winner of the September 19 election after concluding votes collation on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beat Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, and 12 other candidates.

Governor Mai Mala Buni says the party must learn from its defeat and move on [Daily Post]

While Ize-Iyamu and the APC in Edo have refused to concede defeat, Buni said in a statement on Monday, September 21 that the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria's democracy

The Yobe governor said, "As a party, we join our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to affirm our 'commitment to free and fair elections' in order to strengthen 'the foundation for our political and moral authority'.

"We commend INEC, our security agencies and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election.

"As a governing party, we will take every step necessary to support the Federal Government to consolidate all the gains achieved."

After the declaration of Obaseki's victory on Sunday, Ize-Iyamu failed to concede the election, announcing that he was studying the result before making a decision on next moves.

The APC in Edo also publicly rejected the result, alleging that it was marred by numerous electoral malpractices.

Buni called on APC leaders and members on Monday to acknowledge the election as free, fair, and credible as already done by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Let us unite to move our democracy for forward. We must put an end to the era when electoral contest become warfare.

"We urge our candidate and all our members to join us in congratulating Mr Godwin Obaseki and the PDP, being the declared winner of the election," he said.

The governor said the party must shift its attention to Ondo where its candidate, incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, seeks a second term in office.