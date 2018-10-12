Pulse.ng logo
Buhari will lose to Atiku at the Aso Villa polling unit - Timi Frank

The former APC chieftain said Buhari’s integrity has not put food on the tables of hungry Nigerians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Adamawa abandons Atiku, goes for Buhari play Timi Frank says President Buhari will lose to Atiku in 2019. (Premium Times)

Former deputy national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, says President Muhammadu Buhari would lose his 2019 reelection to Atiku Abubakar at the Aso Villa polling unit.

In a statement on Friday, October 12, 2018, Frank commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for making peace with his ex-vice and the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku.

Frank, who also defended the presence of some religious leaders at the peace meeting in Abeokuta, said all the leaders of note across the country irrespective of political and religious affiliation, had accepted the candidacy of Atiku as a consensus President to be.

Obasanjo promises to support Atiku against Buhari play

Religious leaders join forces with Atiku in Abeokuta

(Pulse )

 

“President Buhari's government of nepotism, abuse of rule of law, incompetence, hunger, killings, poverty and joblessness has given credibility to Atiku's candidacy as the only viable option for Nigerians capable to right the wrong,” Frank said.

"Buhari and his team should not worry about Nigerian voters because they know what they want and I want to assure you that come 2019, President Buhari will lose even at Presidential Villa polling unit.

"If it is a non-event for buhari and his APC government, it is a historic event for Nigerians. APC cannot fool Nigerians anymore because we know the truth.

ALSO READ: Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019

"Nigerians now know that Buhari's acclaimed integrity has not helped them neither has it put food on their table. His integrity did not stop Fulani herdsmen from killing, and has not ameliorated the high cost of businesses and the geometrical rise in the price of dollars.

Buhari ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria play

Atiku Abubakar has the backing of Obasanjo in next year election. The goal seems to defeat President Buhari together.

(Guardian)

 

"When the d-day comes, voters will let Buhari and his team know if they still want them or not. They should not cry for now," he announced.

Frank urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election in 2019.

Meanwhile, President Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, says the federal government would not be distracted by the endorsement of Atiku by Obasanjo.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

