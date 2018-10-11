5 Things Obasanjo told Atiku in Ota

news

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar visited Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota, Ogun state, on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

Atiku’s visit was to mend fences with his former boss, Obasanjo.

Pastor David Oyedepo, Sheik Gumi and leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere were present at the meeting.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will battle President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria's top job in 2019.

Here are five important things Obasanjo told Atiku at the meeting.

1. 'President-to-be Atiku'

At the beginning of his speech, Obasanjo referred to Atiku as Nigeria’s next President.

“Let me start by congratulating the President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, for his success at the recent PDP Primary and I took note of his gracious remarks in his acceptance speech that it all started here,” Obasanjo announced.

2. Atiku has changed

Obasanjo noted that Atiku has re-positioned himself since they both left office.

“When it started, it was meant for Atiku to succeed Obasanjo,” the former President revealed.

“In the presence of these distinguished leaders of goodwill today, let me say it openly that we have reviewed what went wrong on the side of Atiku. And in all honesty, my former Vice-President has re-discovered and re-positioned himself."

3. Obasanjo forgives Atiku

The former President said he had forgiven Atiku adding that the ex-vice president had learnt some good lessons.

“As I have repeatedly said, it is not so much what you did against me that was the issue but what you did against the Party, the Government and the country.

‘I took the stand I had taken based on the character and attributes you exhibited in the position you found yourself. I strongly believe that I was right. It was in the overall interest of everyone and everything to take such a position.

“From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable.

“Whenever or wherever you might have offended me, as a Christian who asks for God’s forgiveness of my sins and inadequacies on daily basis, I forgive and I sincerely advise you to learn from the past and do what is right and it will be well with you.

“Obviously, you have mended fences with the Party and fully reconciled with the Party. That’s why today, you are the presidential candidate of the Party.

“And if there is anything I can do and you want me to do in that respect, I will do.”

4. Atiku gets some advice

“In addition to appreciating all that the Party has done for you, may I advise you to work together with all those who contested for the Party’s flag with you as a team for your campaign.

“There are still areas, nationally and internationally, where you have to mend fences and make amends. You will know how to handle what is already out and what may yet be put out by the opposition.

“But, I am convinced that if you continue with the attitude that brought you here with these distinguished leaders of goodwill, with remorse and contrite heart, the rest of the coast within and outside the country can be cleared.

“And when you become Nigerian President which, insha-Allah, you will be, remember what we did together in government – we ran an administration by Nigerians for all Nigerians where merit and performance count more than blood relationship, friendship or kith and kin.

“Although some time and ground have been lost, you should endeavour to start from where we stopped and recover some lost ground, if not time.

“Please uphold truth, integrity, principles, morality and fight corruption, crimes and insurgency. The fundamental law of the land, our constitution must be scrupulously defended.

“I make one demand and one demand on you today, I need you to say before God and man that you will always remain irrevocably committed to upholding all the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the whole country will remain your single indivisible constituency,” Obasanjo said.

5. Atiku is the best man for the job

“For me, relatively and of all the aspirants in the PDP, you have the widest and greatest exposure, experience, outreach and possibly the best machinery and preparation for seeing the tough and likely dirty campaign ahead through. From what I personally know of you, you have capacity to perform better than the incumbent. You surely understand the economy better; you have business experience, which can make your administration business-friendly and boost the economy and provide jobs.

“You have better outreach nationally and internationally and that can translate to better management of foreign affairs. You are more accessible and less inflexible and more open to all parts of the country in many ways. As Pastor Bakare, one-time running mate of the incumbent President said, “You are a wazobia man.” And that should help you in confronting the confrontable and shunning nepotism.

“Constitutionalism, popular participation and inclusiveness are pre-conditions for reversing the deficits of the past three and half years. They will ensure abiding faith in our indivisibility, oneness and faith in the survival of all against none.

“The fundamentals for our development, economic growth and progress are hard and soft infrastructure. Remember to always give adequate places in your administration to our youth and women.

“All the authorities involved with the preparation, all processes and conduct of the election must ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.

Once again, congratulations and I wish you well. My distinguished brothers and leaders of goodwill, thank you for making this happen. I will now count on you to encourage all hands to be on the deck to take Nigeria to the level God has created it to be – autopilot level," Obasanjo concluded.